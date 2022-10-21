Connally's Sibley lights up Salado for 400-plus rushing yards, seven TDs

Have a night, Kiefer Sibley.

Sibley and Connally scored so fast and so often Friday night, you could be forgiven if you thought they were getting paid per point or per second in their offensive onslaught over Salado, as they scorched the Eagles, 58-35, in District 11-4A Division II action on Friday night Mac Peoples stadium.

The Cadets (6-2, 2-0) scored 30 points in the first quarter alone against the shell-shocked Eagles (3-6, 1-2).

Sibley, Connally's star junior running back, was a one-man wrecking crew all night with a 65-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage.

That was only the warm-up to a historic performance with five touchdowns in the first half alone, rushing for 267 yards in the first 24 minutes. Sibley, who did not play in the fourth quarter, finished with 424 yards and seven touchdowns. While shy of the single-game Texas state record of 599, it certainly should be near or at the top of the Connally school record chart and Central Texas lists.

“The offensive line was fantastic tonight.” Sibley said. “This is only the first of many.”

He followed his first touchdown with a scoring runs of 49 yards, 32 yards and 1 yard midway through the second quarter. He then added his first-half masterpiece, a 98-yard burst straight up the middle with 32 seconds left in the first half.

Sibley simply outraced the entire Salado defense in the first half for another score and a 44-15 halftime lead before a thrilled home crowd.

Connally will play Madisonville, likely for the 11-4A title, next Friday in Madisonville.

“The road to the district title goes right through Madisonville and we’re going to be there Friday night,” Connally head football coach Terry Gerik told his team after the game. “They have some great athletes, but we are coming along nicely.”

Sibley continued his all-time record run in the second half with touchdown runs of 93 yards midway through the third quarter and 48 yards at the end of the third quarter, giving the Cadets a 58-27 lead.

“I thought our offensive line blocked some of those runs really nicely. They are way ahead of where they were last night. Kiefer is a special kid, who does it on Friday night, but also through the week,” Gerik said.

Sibley was already looking ahead to the next one.

“It feels great to see that tonight,” said Sibley. “I can’t wait to see what happens in the next game.”

Connally came into the game wanting to avenge its stinging 28-7 loss to the Eagles last year in Salado, their fourth in five years in the series. After the first-half blitz, consider it mission accomplished

After the opening touchdown run by Sibley, the Connally defense shut down the Salado offense in just three plays and forced an opening punt.

With runs by quarterback Jelani McDonald and Sibley, along with Kobe Black, it didn’t take long for the Cadets to make it into the Eagles' end of the field. On second down, running back Jy’lon Nobles scored on a 34-yard run for a 16-0 lead after the second two-point conversion early in the first quarter.