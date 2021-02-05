Control freaks: Midway girls command ball in 3-0 win over Waco High

There’s no such thing as “half-court soccer,” but that’s essentially what Midway played on Friday.
The Pantherettes divided the field in half, and in the process multiplied their own chances of success. Midway’s girls soccer team camped out on the offensive end and controlled the ball from the outset until the very end, taking a 3-0 win over crosstown rival Waco High at the Midway soccer stadium.
How dominant was Midway on this night? Well, the Pantherettes cranked 38 shots, while Waco High finished with none. The Lady Lions barely sniffed Midway’s side of the field.
“I think our goalkeeper touched it once in the first half and once in the second half, and that’s it,” Midway coach Bill Sharp said, knowing that a boring night for the keeper usually translates into a thrilling night for the team.
Coming off consecutive shutout losses to DFW-area stalwarts Duncanville and Mansfield, Midway (4-9 overall, 2-2 in District 11-6A) displayed a goal-oriented hunger from the opening kick. Senior captain Elle Carpenter uncorked three shots within the first nine minutes of action, but couldn’t dent the net.
Then at the 25:42 mark of the opening half, Carpenter removed the lid. She punched a free kick toward the goal from 35 yards out, and the ball curled past the cadre of bodies in the box and dribbled under the mitts of Waco High goalkeeper Faith Watson for the first score. It was a set piece that set Midway on a peaceful path to victory.
Though Waco High (0-3 in district) spent the majority of the contest playing defense as Midway attacked, the Lady Lions still showed plenty of hustle and resistance. Captain Jane Snider proved to be a rugged back-end backstop, as she neutralized several of Midway’s first-half runs.
Ultimately, though, Midway’s quickness won out. Pantherette players like Anna Posey and Kendi Filos rapidly pushed the pace and made Waco High’s defenders played chase. That kept the pressure on, and it eventually paid off with a couple of cushioning scores. With 13:14 to play in the first half, Filos scooped up a deflected ball on the right side of the field and redirected it into the net for the goal and a 2-0 Midway lead. Barely a minute later at the 11:56 mark, Filos struck again, as she pounced with a left-footed thump that sailed past Watson into the right corner of the net.
“That’s a freshman,” Sharp said of Filos. “We’re very young, a very young team. A lot of freshmen and sophomores on this team, a lot of freshmen and sophomores in the starting lineup. They’re getting some great experience.”
Though his team held a 3-0 lead on the scoreboard along with a 14-0 shot differential in the first half, Sharp knew Midway could still play sharper. He escorted the players onto the field during the 10-minute intermission and brought out the dry-erase board to go over some of the areas where the team’s loosey-goosey footwork could be tightened.
And even though Midway didn’t add to its lead in the second half, Sharp liked what he saw.
“I know we didn’t get any (second-half) goals, but the adjustments that we talked about making at halftime we then attempted to go out and make those,” the veteran coach said. “We weren’t rewarded, unfortunately. But very good. A very good second half. … Some of (the adjustments) were off-the ball-runs from the players that weren’t directly involved with the play. It helped open up some things for us, which is good to see.”
Waco High also had reason to hold its chin up at the end after preventing Midway from chalking up any more goals. Watson held up nicely in goal despite facing a barrage of bullets over the course of the match. She finished with 22 saves, including a few where she had to climb the ladder and go full extension to poke the ball away.
Midway had an 11-0 edge in corner kicks, as seniors Hannah Bowden and Carpenter booted several benders that just missed resulting in happy endings.
Those are some of the areas where Midway will continue to try to tweak and improve. The Pantherettes will look to stack two district wins together for the first time this year when they travel to DeSoto on Tuesday.
“There’s so many (things to improve),” Sharp said. “The most important ones we’re already getting better at. Our team defensive shape has been outstanding lately. We’re still tweaking our team offensive shape, which is some of the things that I reiterated at halftime that I wanted to see us start doing, get those off-the-ball runs. If we can get more of that, that’s going to really help us going forward.”