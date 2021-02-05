Control freaks: Midway girls command ball in 3-0 win over Waco High

And even though Midway didn’t add to its lead in the second half, Sharp liked what he saw.

“I know we didn’t get any (second-half) goals, but the adjustments that we talked about making at halftime we then attempted to go out and make those,” the veteran coach said. “We weren’t rewarded, unfortunately. But very good. A very good second half. … Some of (the adjustments) were off-the ball-runs from the players that weren’t directly involved with the play. It helped open up some things for us, which is good to see.”

Waco High also had reason to hold its chin up at the end after preventing Midway from chalking up any more goals. Watson held up nicely in goal despite facing a barrage of bullets over the course of the match. She finished with 22 saves, including a few where she had to climb the ladder and go full extension to poke the ball away.

Midway had an 11-0 edge in corner kicks, as seniors Hannah Bowden and Carpenter booted several benders that just missed resulting in happy endings.

Those are some of the areas where Midway will continue to try to tweak and improve. The Pantherettes will look to stack two district wins together for the first time this year when they travel to DeSoto on Tuesday.

“There’s so many (things to improve),” Sharp said. “The most important ones we’re already getting better at. Our team defensive shape has been outstanding lately. We’re still tweaking our team offensive shape, which is some of the things that I reiterated at halftime that I wanted to see us start doing, get those off-the-ball runs. If we can get more of that, that’s going to really help us going forward.”

