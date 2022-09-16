 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Copperas Cove 51, University 18

From the Centex high school football: Week 4 coverage series
University

Front row, from left: University's Miguel Medrano (57), Mekhi Sandolph (0), Naje' Drakes (3), Dantrell Degrate (1); back row: Payl Monrial (75), Ty'Eric Bernal (54), John'Zay Fulbright (52), Ty'Odrick Wagner (11), Adam Davilla (65).

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

In Copperas Cove, Gabriel Rodriguez and Craig Brown burned University from the opening kickoff as Cove romped to a lopsided win.

Brown scored the game's first touchdown on a 1-yard run and then caught a 33-yard scoring pass from Rodriguez. Brown scored his third touchdown of the first half on a 31-yard run.

Rodriguez threw a 19-yard touchdown pass and scored on a one-yard run as the Bulldawgs (2-2) opened up a 33-0 lead before University (1-3) got on the board when JaShaun Manghane found Mekhi Sandolph for a 31-yard score with 16 seconds left in the second quarter.

The onslaught continued for the Bulldawgs in the third quarter as Rodriguez hit Trishstin Glass for a 21-yard score and Brown ran for a two-yard touchdown.

