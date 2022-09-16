Copperas Cove 51, University 18

In Copperas Cove, Gabriel Rodriguez and Craig Brown burned University from the opening kickoff as Cove romped to a lopsided win.

Brown scored the game's first touchdown on a 1-yard run and then caught a 33-yard scoring pass from Rodriguez. Brown scored his third touchdown of the first half on a 31-yard run.

Rodriguez threw a 19-yard touchdown pass and scored on a one-yard run as the Bulldawgs (2-2) opened up a 33-0 lead before University (1-3) got on the board when JaShaun Manghane found Mekhi Sandolph for a 31-yard score with 16 seconds left in the second quarter.