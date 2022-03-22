Corsicana ends University Trojans' soccer season, 2-1, in 14-5A tiebreaker

In a match to break a tie for the fourth-place playoff berth in District 14-5A, the University Trojans spent most of the night just looking for an equalizer.

Corsicana went up a goal up in the first 10 minutes of the match, then added a late one and claimed a 2-1 victory over University on Tuesday night at Waco ISD Stadium.

Tigers forward Isaac Arredondo scored both goals for Corsicana (11-9-4), which moves on to play 13-5A champion Highland Park in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

University (9-7-5) trailed 2-0 in the final minutes before a flurry of chances.

Trojans senior Luis Castillo-Lopez found the back of the net on the rebound of a corner kick in the 76th minute. Castillo-Lopez’s goal followed another excellent chance by freshman Julian Juarez on a free kick from 30 yards out on the left side.

Juarez had a chance to tie the match in the 78th minute when he fired a shot from straight on, 40 yards from the goal. But it sailed a foot over the cross bar and the outstretched hand of Corsicana goalkeeper Noah Taylor.

Arredondo gave Corsicana the cushion it needed in the 64th minute when he booted the ball from 15 yards out, charging toward the goal and slipped it past University goalkeeper Ricardo Paloblanco.

The Trojans dropped their final two regular season matches against Ennis and Red Oak to finish in a tie with Corsicana at 4-5-3 in district play.

“Last year we were real young, none of those guys had varsity experience,” University coach Kyle Chapman said. “They went from last place to tied for fourth place this year. So I couldn’t be more proud.”

University and Corsicana were even on attacks through the first 45 minutes, but the Tigers got better early shots on goal and cashed in on one of them.

Arredono found himself in open space with the ball inside 10 yards for the Trojans’ goal on a pass from Damian Briones. Arredondo took a shot that crossed the face of Paloblanco and ducked inside the top-right corner of the goal.

Arredondo’s score put the Tigers in front, 1-0, in the ninth minute of the match and they kept that advantage until he scored again in the second half.

Arredondo had five shots before intermission, including another one from close in on the left side of the penalty area. But Paloblanco stopped Arredondo’s second point-blank attempt as the ball bounced off the cross bar and a University defender was able to clear it while Paloblanco got himself untangled from the back of the net.

Juarez had a wide-open run through the middle of the field in the 27th minute that looked like it might produce University’s best chance of the half. But the Corsicana defense stopped Juarez with a foul and the resulting free kick from 37 yards failed to produce a shot on goal.

Juarez had three shots on goal for the Trojans in the first half and Raul Salas-Ramos added another.

But University didn’t turn enough attacks into good scoring opportunities.

“We were kind of a step slow and we weren’t anticipating real well in the first half,” Chapman said. “I thought we came out second half and played much better, but it was a little too late.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.