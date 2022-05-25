Cottrell dominates in Franklin's 8-0 win over Lorena

Lorena and Franklin are the two reigning Class 3A state football champions.

The softball teams know a little something about winning too. In the first game of their best-of-three regional final series at Baylor’s Getterman Stadium, it was the Lions drawing first blood with an 8-0 win on Wednesday night.

Franklin (35-3) dominated on offense and defense. They opened the game with a big six-run first inning, and in the circle, Reese Cottrell handcuffed the Lady Leopards all night, holding them to one hit.

Almost all of the Lions were finding the barrel in the first inning.

Karaline Smitherman and Railyn Youree had the two biggest hits. Smitherman, the first baseman, had a two-run single up the middle with the bases loaded, and designated player Youree followed two batters later with a three-run double to the wall. She came around on an error to complete the big inning.

“It really feels good to come out on this stage and set the tone in the first inning,” Franklin coach Jordan Lyle said. “All season we have been capable of putting up a crooked number, and it was great to do it tonight.”

Meanwhile, Lorena (29-5) could not get anything going against Cottrell. The Leopards’ best scoring threat came in the fourth inning, when Kate Houser and Kelsey Miller both walked.

Following a passed ball that allowed them to both advance a base, they were left standing on second and third on a lineout by Aybrie Boehme.

“We are going to have to make some adjustments and see if we can come back tomorrow ready to battle,” Lorena coach Steve Dolezel said. “Franklin has a good team, but it is all about tomorrow now. We will be ready to come back and play.”

Mixing her fastball and off-speed pitches effectively, Cottrell kept the Lorena hitters off-balance. She finished with 10 strikeouts. Smitherman led Franklin at the plate, going one for two with a walk and two runs, while Emma Rekieta went two for three with a run.

“I run out of words to describe Cottrell,” Lyle said. “She is the ultimate competitor.”

A seventh-inning single by Aybrie Boehme, the Lorena shortstop, broke up a potential no-hitter.

The two teams meet again Friday at 7 pm.

