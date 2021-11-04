Cougar crescendo: China Spring volleyball gains momentum in playoff win

McGREGOR — In a win-or-go-home volleyball match, emotions can run high from the first serve.
The China Spring Cougars had to face that surge of adrenaline and control it in order to move past the Salado Eagles.
China Spring fought through a close first set and then found its groove on the way to a second-round playoff victory over Salado, 3-0, on Thursday night at the McGregor High School gym.
With the match tied, 22-22, China Spring coach Melissa Cole called timeout and let her team know it was time to get focused.
“There was so much emotion in that first game,” Cole said. “We were like, ‘We’ve got to win this set.’ That’s been our thing all year. If you win the first set, you know you’re where you need to be. We have that mentality of take the first set.”
The Cougars responded by scoring three of the final four points of the set to claim a 25-23 victory. China Spring outside hitters Linsey London and Dylan Birkes put down a kill each to close out the win.
From that point on, the Cougars enforced their will. China Spring (34-10) won the next two games, 25-15 and 25-13, to advance in the Class 4A playoffs.
The Cougars will play the Carthage vs. La Grange winner in the third round next week. Carthage and La Grange face off on Saturday.
Birkes had six kills and an ace to help drive a versatile China Spring offense. But it might have been a pair of blocks midway through the second set that really ignited the Cougars.
China Spring middle blocker Katie Cofer stuffed a couple of Salado hits at the net that pushed the Cougars into a 15-9 lead in the second frame.
Those two plays, plus improved consistency in hitting helped China Spring take over momentum.
“We knew that this was going to be a fight,” Cole said. “We’ve already played each other once this year. We had some hitting errors early and that caused our demise at that point. We were struggling to put the ball in the court and when we finally found it, we found it.”
Salado couldn’t keep up with China Spring late in the second set. A slump of five Eagle errors in six points helped the Cougars push ahead, 23-14. Then Birkes produced an ace and Cofer put down a kill to end the set.
London, who had seven kills in the match, got hot in the third set with a run of four kills as China Spring went on a 12-3 surge. By the time Birkes capped it, the Cougars led 19-10 and Salado’s chances of climbing back in the match were slim.
Hayli Case finished off the match with a kill for China Spring and it was time to take a picture with a gold ball.