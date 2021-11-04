Cougar crescendo: China Spring volleyball gains momentum in playoff win

Birkes had six kills and an ace to help drive a versatile China Spring offense. But it might have been a pair of blocks midway through the second set that really ignited the Cougars.

China Spring middle blocker Katie Cofer stuffed a couple of Salado hits at the net that pushed the Cougars into a 15-9 lead in the second frame.

Those two plays, plus improved consistency in hitting helped China Spring take over momentum.

“We knew that this was going to be a fight,” Cole said. “We’ve already played each other once this year. We had some hitting errors early and that caused our demise at that point. We were struggling to put the ball in the court and when we finally found it, we found it.”

Salado couldn’t keep up with China Spring late in the second set. A slump of five Eagle errors in six points helped the Cougars push ahead, 23-14. Then Birkes produced an ace and Cofer put down a kill to end the set.

London, who had seven kills in the match, got hot in the third set with a run of four kills as China Spring went on a 12-3 surge. By the time Birkes capped it, the Cougars led 19-10 and Salado’s chances of climbing back in the match were slim.