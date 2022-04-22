 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cougars crew make college choices official

China Spring Madisonville (copy)

China Spring pitcher Kolby Killough and teammate Trace Necessary signed with Murray State on Friday. 

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The China Spring athletic department announced four signings on Friday afternoon as a pair of baseball players, a volleyball athlete and a golfer decided their college destinations.

Cougars Kolby Killough and Trace Necessary both signed to play baseball at Murray State University in Murray, Ky. Killough and Necessary were both Super Centex first-team selections as juniors in 2021.

China Spring volleyball player Isabela Dorsey signed with McMurry University in Abilene. Dorsey helped the Lady Cougars advance to the Class 4A Region 3 final last fall.

China Spring golfer Julia Hughes signed to play collegiately at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene.

