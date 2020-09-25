Cougars fast start buries Blackcats

The Cougars’ long march seemed to take some starch out of the Blackcats defense as their next two scoring drives were considerably quicker.

Bowden got the corner around the right end and ran 35 yards for a touchdown to cap China Spring’s second series on the fifth play.

Then came the knockout punch.

Cougars defensive back Coltin Locking intercepted a pass by Mexia quarterback Le’Marion Miller and returned it to the Blackcats’ 25.

Bowden looked for the end zone on the next play and tossed a 25-yard touchdown to Tre Hafford, who dived to make the catch while touching a toe in bounds for the score. The one-play TD drive gave China Spring a 20-0 lead with 9:33 remaining in the second quarter.

Although it was just a three-score lead, it seemed like a much bigger margin as the Cougars defense had held Mexia to 45 yards of total offense at that point.

“They’re a dang good football team,” Mexia coach Triston Abron said. “Schematically, they do some great things. We have to get better. That’s on the whole group.”