Cougars leave no doubt in 48-7 rout of Connally

The way China Spring coach Brian Bell hugged his assistant coaches and congratulated his team late Friday night, it was apparent this was no ordinary win for the Cougars.

It turns out, the last time China Spring went undefeated in the regular season was when Bell was a junior starting quarterback in 2008.

That’s where the No. 5-ranked Cougars stand again after dismantling Connally, 48-7, at Mac Peoples Stadium.

“It means a lot,” Bell said. “It’s an awesome opportunity for our guys. You can coach a long, long, long time and never have the opportunity to go 10-0. Our guys, we trust them so much as coaches and we’re so thankful that they trust us back. We’ve got something special going.”

China Spring finished off a 5-0 run through District 9-4A Division II. The Cougars left no doubt about their No. 1 seed status going into the first round of the playoffs next week. China Spring will play Madisonville, the fourth-place representative from 10-4A DII, at 7 p.m. on Friday at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan.

Although Connally (4-5, 3-2) got roughed up in the regular season finale, the Cadets have a chance to bounce back as the No. 3 seed from 9-4A DII. Connally will play Jasper at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Wildcat Stadium in Whitehouse.