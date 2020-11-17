Cougars' Stephens seizes dream of D-I basketball

“He trusted the process,” McCaslin said. “He didn’t expect an offer this day or that day or said by this day. He said I’m going to get better today. You see him in practice, the way he attacks the process is phenomenal. That’s why he is where he is. He never rests on his laurels, which there are many. He’s trying to get better and set new goals.”

American University is located in Washington, D.C., and plays D-I basketball in the Patriot League. The Eagles were 16-14 in the 2019-20 season and 12-6 in conference play, falling to Bucknell in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League Tournament. They last made the NCAA tournament in 2014.

Stephens said he appreciated the way American’s coaching staff embraced him and made him feel wanted.

“The way they showed love for me and brought me in as a family member,” Stephens said. “They always were encouraging me, being there for me, always asking me questions and stuff. It just made it feel like home.”