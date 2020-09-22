COVID-19 concerns nix Gatesville-Lampasas game

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the second time this season, the Gatesville Hornets football team has lost a scheduled football game due to COVID-19 precautions.

Gatesville announced the cancellation via @GatesvilleISD on Twitter.

"This week's varsity football game at Lampasas has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns among LHS players," the @GatesvilleISD tweet stated. "Gatesville ISD was notified Monday night about the situation, and out of caution the decision to cancel Friday's game was made by Lampasas ISD officials."

Hornets head football coach Luke Howard told the Trib on Tuesday afternoon that Gatesville would not have a makeup game in its place.

Gatesville was scheduled to play Lorena on Sept. 11, but the Lorena coaches became aware of a player's positive COVID-19 test on Friday afternoon and the game was scratched.

The Hornets (1-2), who defeated Hillsboro last week, are set to start district play versus Salado on Oct. 2.