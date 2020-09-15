COVID-19 derails China Spring vs. Lampasas matchup

This week’s matchup between top-10-ranked Lampasas and China Spring has been scratched due to COVID-19.

China Spring ISD superintendent Dr. Marc Faulkner told the Tribune-Herald that the cancellation came as a result of one varsity player who has contracted the novel coronavirus. Other exposed Cougars football players have been quarantined.

In an effort to find a replacement game, Lampasas ISD athletics released the news via Twitter on Tuesday morning. “Due to Covid related issues at China Spring, there is no 9, JV, or Varsity FB game with them this week …” the tweet stated.

China Spring athletic director Mark Bell said he could not comment because it is a medical issue involving students and directed non-player-specific questions to Dr. Faulkner. However, Bell did say that China Spring’s following game versus Mexia on Sept. 25 has “definitely not been canceled.”

China Spring (3-0) moved up to the No. 8 ranking in Class 4A Division II this week after defeating Brownwood, 35-14, last Friday. The Cougars were set to host a Lampasas team that is 3-0 and ranked No. 3 in 4A D-I.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.