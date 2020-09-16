COVID-19 nixes Cameron Yoe, Hamilton games

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The list of football schedule alterations for this week grew on Wednesday as Cameron Yoe’s game versus Lexington and Hamilton’s game versus Bangs were canceled.

Cameron Yoe put out a statement saying, in part “Due to conditions related to COVID-19 and in an effort to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes, The C.H. Yoe varsity football team will not be participating in its game this Friday, September 18 against Lexington.” The statement, which appeared on Twitter under the @YoeFootball handle, went on to say that junior varsity and freshmen games against Lake Belton will be played as scheduled because those athletes don’t share a locker room with the varsity.

Hamilton ISD’s Twitter feed stated that “All football games against Bangs are canceled this week. We look forward to starting district play next week against Itasca.”

On Monday, the Lampasas at China Spring game was canceled due to a COVID-19 case on the China Spring varsity. The Cougars administration said one varsity player had tested positive and others had been quarantined due to exposure.

Meanwhile, the Lorena, Gatesville, Itasca and Evant football teams are planning to return to play.