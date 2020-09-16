COVID-19 nixes Cameron Yoe, Hamilton games

The list of football schedule alterations for this week grew on Wednesday as Cameron Yoe’s game versus Lexington and Hamilton’s game versus Bangs were canceled.
Cameron Yoe put out a statement saying, in part “Due to conditions related to COVID-19 and in an effort to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes, The C.H. Yoe varsity football team will not be participating in its game this Friday, September 18 against Lexington.” The statement, which appeared on Twitter under the @YoeFootball handle, went on to say that junior varsity and freshmen games against Lake Belton will be played as scheduled because those athletes don’t share a locker room with the varsity.
Hamilton ISD’s Twitter feed stated that “All football games against Bangs are canceled this week. We look forward to starting district play next week against Itasca.”
On Monday, the Lampasas at China Spring game was canceled due to a COVID-19 case on the China Spring varsity. The Cougars administration said one varsity player had tested positive and others had been quarantined due to exposure.
Meanwhile, the Lorena, Gatesville, Itasca and Evant football teams are planning to return to play.
Lorena hosts Madisonville in varsity action on Friday. The Leopards’ previous varsity game against Gatesville was canceled only hours before kickoff last week when Lorena learned of a positive COVID-19 case on its team. The student-athlete in question had been quarantined from early in the week and no residual problems have occurred to cause this week’s game to be called off. Gatesville is set to host Hillsboro.
The Itasca Wampus Cats are set to return to the field with their homecoming game against Ranger on Friday. Itasca’s road game at Santo was canceled last week due to COVID-19 precautions. Evant is also scheduled to return to action on Friday after canceling all varsity volleyball and football games since Sept. 3.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!