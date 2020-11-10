COVID-19 pauses Waco ISD football, alters playoffs for Gatesville, Mart, Methodist Home

As the high school football season moves into a new phase, the response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a problem for Central Texas programs.

Issues with the novel coronavirus within Waco ISD have forced Waco High football to pause for the next two weeks, while University will be on hold for one week.

Waco High coach Kwame Cavil said on Tuesday that two of his assistant coaches and one player have tested positive for COVID-19. He said in all cases the individuals are experiencing mild or no symptoms.

Nonetheless, coronavirus protocols that involve two-week quarantining have once again derailed the Lions’ season. Waco High had to stop practice and games from Oct. 9-18. As of Monday, the Lions are back in a similar situation.

“I have a Zoom at 3:30 (Tuesday) and have to reiterate the positive vibes,” Cavil said. “We've already been through this two times over (including a delayed start to preseason practice on Sept. 7), so we should know what to do. I'm here to preach positive vibes and structure.”

Waco High and University, like all UIL programs in Classes 6A and 5A, began preseason practice a month later than originally scheduled. They started after Labor Day and each played their first games of the season during the last full week of September.