Cranfills Gap's Roberson survived cancer to play another day

“He was done after that first quarter,” Flores said. “He hadn’t conditioned for a while. It was like, ‘Coach, make Trenton run the ball.’ And then, ‘Who wants to kick? Trenton!’”

The Cranfills Gap players reveled in seeing their buddy score touchdown after touchdown. Everyone celebrated a fantastic feel-good story. Angela Roberson, Trenton’s mom, could tell her son was completely wiped out and massively content when he got home.

It had been a scary journey, but they had arrived on the other side.

Angela Roberson, a science teacher at Cranfills Gap High School, is the kind of proactive educator that believes the subject matter can apply to the lives of her students. She encourages them to pay attention to their own health and even keep an eye out for certain warning signs.

She remembers watching a report by NBC news reporter Dan Abrams about his own battle with testicular cancer in 2004. From that point forward, Roberson urged both male and female students to self-examine for signs of cancer.

Then last fall, Trenton Roberson noticed something unusual. He found a lump on one of his testicles.

“It was obviously awkward to talk to my mom about it, but that’s who I had at the time to help me,” Roberson said.