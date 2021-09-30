Cranfills Gap's Roberson survived cancer to play another day

CRANFILLS GAP — Trenton Roberson was the happiest, most exhausted high school football player in Texas at the end of a recent Friday night.
When the Cranfills Gap Lions hosted the Gustine Tigers on Sept. 10, Roberson joined his teammates for the first time this season after enduring six weeks of chemotherapy. He couldn’t wait to pull on his Lions jersey and possibly get in the action.
Roberson’s teammates and Lions coach Adam Carroll had a little more planned for him.
“That first Friday night when I got to play, I was tired. Don’t get me wrong,” Roberson said. “I thought coach might play me a play here and there. I pretty much ended up playing the whole game.”
Roberson beat testicular cancer and was cleared to return to athletics on Sept. 7. Instead of easing him back into the game, Cranfills Gap gave him the spotlight in a big win. Roberson, a defensive lineman and center, had one of those nights that can really only happen in six-man football. Carroll called the center’s number enough for Roberson to score three touchdowns in the Lions’ 51-0 victory over Gustine.
“We were like, ‘Dang, Trenton, you have a lot of heart!’” said Cruz Flores, Roberson’s senior teammate and close friend.
Flores and the other Lions players could see Roberson was huffing and puffing, trying to keep up but determined to show his grit.
“He was done after that first quarter,” Flores said. “He hadn’t conditioned for a while. It was like, ‘Coach, make Trenton run the ball.’ And then, ‘Who wants to kick? Trenton!’”
The Cranfills Gap players reveled in seeing their buddy score touchdown after touchdown. Everyone celebrated a fantastic feel-good story. Angela Roberson, Trenton’s mom, could tell her son was completely wiped out and massively content when he got home.
It had been a scary journey, but they had arrived on the other side.
Angela Roberson, a science teacher at Cranfills Gap High School, is the kind of proactive educator that believes the subject matter can apply to the lives of her students. She encourages them to pay attention to their own health and even keep an eye out for certain warning signs.
She remembers watching a report by NBC news reporter Dan Abrams about his own battle with testicular cancer in 2004. From that point forward, Roberson urged both male and female students to self-examine for signs of cancer.
Then last fall, Trenton Roberson noticed something unusual. He found a lump on one of his testicles.
“It was obviously awkward to talk to my mom about it, but that’s who I had at the time to help me,” Roberson said.
They talked about it right away. However, by the time they were going to initially have it checked out late last year, the lump seemed to have subsided. It reemerged around spring break and the family knew it was time to find out what was going on.
“Our family doctor in Stephenville immediately knew something was wrong,” Angela Roberson said. “He said, ‘Yeah, I’m pretty sure this is cancer.’ It was a solid mass on the sonogram. He got us into a urologist, a specialist in Fort Worth.”
Trenton Roberson had surgery to remove the testicle on April 23. At the time, the surgeon and other doctors were confident that the cancer had been removed. However, testing of the tumor revealed it to be a particularly aggressive and invasive type. An oncologist told the Robersons that, without chemotherapy, there was a 50% chance the cancer would return in the other testicle or elsewhere.
“When we walked out of that office my mom started crying,” Trenton Roberson said. “I was like, ‘Man, I don’t want her to cry.’ I wanted her to know everything was going to be ok. The whole reason we were (at the oncology office) was to make sure I don’t go anywhere. I know it hit her pretty hard.”
Once the emotionally charged moment passed, Angela Roberson described the situation as a math problem. Chemotherapy would lower the risk of cancer returning to 5%.
Trenton, who had turned 18 by then as he prepared for his senior year of high school, opted for chemo.
“I’m at that teenager stage where I’m like, ‘It is what it is,’” he said. “I was glad it was happening to me and not one of my siblings. I’m pretty protective of them. I don’t want anything to happen to them. I would’ve been crying too, honestly.”
Roberson’s friends and family describe him as a joyful, goofy person. He’s likely to pop by his mom’s classroom on any given school day to tell her a funny story or reveal a random insight.
His younger sister, Trinidy Roberson, also plays on the Cranfills Gap football team. She said one of Trenton’s best qualities was his thick mane of hair, which he unfortunately lost during the chemo treatments.
Roberson responded to that problem by making a black beanie part of his look. It’s emblazoned with the phrase “bad hair day” on front — just another way to lighten the mood.
On Tuesday of this week, the Cranfills Gap football team moved its practice into the basketball gym due to lightning in the area of the town on the northern edge of the hill country. After running through plays as best they could on the hardwood, the Lions lined up for conditioning drills — 16 sprints from one baseline to the other.
Roberson ran every one of them, giving no sign that he was the one player on the team who had recently survived cancer.
“Chemo’s a heck of a thing,” Roberson said. “To be out here and do what I was missing out on, it feels great. I’m out here without all my fellow football players, my brothers.”
EXTRA POINT: Roberson’s story has been shared recently on SicEm365 sports radio and a Channel 10 sports broadcast. He and his family are enthusiastic about telling his story because early detection helped the Cranfills Gap senior avoid a longer, more arduous battle with cancer. For more information, see Roberson’s Facebook page titled “Lost Marble — A Tale of Testicular Cancer.”