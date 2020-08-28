Crawford 14, Goldthwaite 0

In Goldthwaite, Crawford quarterback Tanner Merenda threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Breck Chambers early in the second quarter and Chambers added a three-yard scoring run in the third quarter for all the points the Pirates needed to start the season with a win.
The Crawford defense held Goldthwaite to 100 yards of total offense and only seven first down to start the season with a shutout.
The Pirates (1-0) used a somewhat balanced attack on offense as they finished with 154 rushing yards and 93 through the air.
