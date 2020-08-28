 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crawford 14, Goldthwaite 0
0 comments
top story

Crawford 14, Goldthwaite 0

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

In Goldthwaite, Crawford quarterback Tanner Merenda threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Breck Chambers early in the second quarter and Chambers added a three-yard scoring run in the third quarter for all the points the Pirates needed to start the season with a win.

The Crawford defense held Goldthwaite to 100 yards of total offense and only seven first down to start the season with a shutout.

The Pirates (1-0) used a somewhat balanced attack on offense as they finished with 154 rushing yards and 93 through the air.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Lorena holds off Franklin in final seconds, 21-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert