CENTEX ROUNDUP

Crawford 35, Rosebud-Lott 0

081522-wac-spt-crawford6.JPG

Crawford's Breck Chambers, left, and Camron Walker, right.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

In Crawford, Pirates running backs Breck Chambers and Camron Walker and quarterback Luke Torbert took turns making big plays as they led their team to a district-opening win over Rosebud-Lott.

Chambers ran 15 yards for a touchdown and Walker added an 11-yard scoring romp to put Crawford in front, 14-0, late in the second quarter.

Torbert added a touchdown pass and a TD run, both of more than 50 yards, in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Pirates’ defense clamped down on an oft-prolific Rosebud-Lott offense to earn a shutout.

Crawford (4-0, 1-0) travels to Valley Mills next week while Rosebud-Lott (2-2, 0-1) hosts Riesel.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

