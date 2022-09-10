 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crawford 43, Rio Vista 0

From the Centex high school football: Week 3 coverage series
  • 0

In Rio Vista, after a scoreless first quarter, the third-ranked Pirates seized control with a pair of second-quarter touchdowns and rolled from there.

Crawford (3-0) limited Rio Vista to a mere 44 rushing yards in picking up its second shutout of the season. The Pirates, who have outscored their opponents, 113-6, will host Rosebud-Lott in its district opener in two weeks.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert