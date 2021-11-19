Crawford 50, Celeste 14

ALVARADO — When Crawford gets off and running, it’s hard to catch.

The Pirates ran all over Celeste on their way to the third round of the playoffs, taking a convincing Class 2A area-round victory.

Crawford (12-0) advances on to face Italy (9-2) in the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

Behind their well-schooled offensive line, the Pirates moved the chains with efficiency all night. Ben Baker got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 9-yard touchdown run, while Breck Chambers showed off some nifty moves on his way to a 54-yard TD jaunt later in the quarter, as Crawford opened up a 13-0 lead.

The Pirates were just getting started, though. Luke Torbert had a 68-yard TD scurry in the second quarter, and Crawford opened the second half with three quick TDs in the first nine minutes, opening up a 50-7 lead.