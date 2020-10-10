Crawford 51, Hamilton 6

In Hamilton, Crawford QB Tanner Merenda had a pair of passing touchdowns and two more on the ground to lead the Pirates past the host Bulldogs.

Merenda connected with Breck Chambers for an 85-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. Merenda added a two-yard run and a 42-yard touchdown pass to Colt Murphree later in the second quarter to boost Crawford to a 24-6 halftime advantage.

Hamilton (4-3, 2-1 in 7-2A D-) posted 301 yards of total offense. But Crawford shut out the Bulldogs in the second half to preserve the win.

Crawford (6-0, 2-0) rolled up 484 yards of total offense. The Pirates return home Friday to host Rio Vista.