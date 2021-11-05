Crawford avenges 2020 'loss' to Valley Mills, 45-7

The Crawford Pirates checked a few items off their to-do list Friday night. First and foremost was an undefeated regular season. Second, beat Valley Mills — a team they had to forfeit to last year due to COVID-19 issues.

The fourth-ranked Pirates reeled off 32 unanswered points after the Eagles scored an early second-quarter touchdown and avenged 2020’s only regular-season ‘loss’ on Friday, beating the visiting Eagles 45-7 on senior night.

Crawford will now turns its attention to next week's bi-district playoffs, as it will face Dawson at 7 p.m. Thursday at Midway's Panther Stadium.

The Pirates picked off Valley Mills quarterback Elandis Taylor four times, and scored seven touchdowns of their own to improve to 10-0.

The fast-paced Valley Mills offense couldn’t overcome a rash of penalties, and found very little running room in the decisive first half. Meanwhile, Crawford quarterback Luke Torbert had more than enough help from a balanced Pirate offense in the form of six rushing touchdowns — two each by Torbert, Breck Chambers and Camron Walker.