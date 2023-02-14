LORENA — Game plans are meant to be adjusted and the Crawford girls’ basketball team made the necessary tweaks to earn a 46-28 victory over Riesel in the bi-district playoff Tuesday night at Lorena High School.

“Riesel did a really good job of taking us out what we wanted to do,” said Crawford head coach Brent Elmore. “We wanted to really attack the basket and their length and their size gave us some problems doing that kind of stuff. Early on, we struggled to find baskets, luckily Addie Cox stepped up, made some really big threes for us there in the first and second quarters.”

Crawford (19-8) junior guard Addie Cox led all scorers with 16 points while Kerrigan Dietrich paced Riesel (13-13) with nine.

The Lady Pirates held their opponent to just two points in the third quarter to pull away, kicking off with a quick sequence on a rebound by senior guard McKenna Post, who tossed the ball to Cox for the assist on a layup by junior guard Ali Maddox. Crawford scored its next six points from the free throw line over the following two minutes. The Lady Pirates were 21-of-30 from the line during the contest.

Riesel senior guard Abigail Hughes sneaked in a jumper to break the scoring drought halfway through the quarter. Cox closed out scoring in the third to give the Lady Pirates a 19-point lead going into the fourth. Riesel just outscored Crawford 10-9 in the final quarter, with seven of the Lady Pirates’ points coming off free throws.

Crawford created extra possessions for itself in the first half with series of steals, opening the game on a 6-2 run that ended on a layup drive by sophomore guard Laney Elmore off a steal. Following a pair of free throws by Cox, junior guard London Minnix hit a couple of jumpers over the span of a minute. Cox then closed the quarter with a three.

Dieterich’s presence inside was essential for Riesel, scoring all nine of her points off rebounds in the first quarter. Riesel out-rebounded Crawford in the first half which is something Elmore noted they had to adjust for at the half.

“They wore us out on the boards in the first half. It has been a problem all year long. We don’t have a whole lot of size. We got to try to use our physicality and look to rebound and block out. Them being a lot bigger than us, it hurt us.”

The Lady Pirates took to the perimeter when Riesel began to make it difficult for them to get into the paint in the second quarter. In response to a 5-2 Riesel run, Cox dropped back-to-back threes. Crawford’s next four points came at the line before Riesel sophomore guard Lily Drews closed the half out with a jumper.

Crawford advances to the area playoffs and will face the winner of Groveton and Frankston on Friday in Fairfield.

Bosqueville 40, Axtell 14

Bosqueville girls’ basketball turned defense into offense, taking down Axtell to become bi-district champions Tuesday night in Lorena.

The Lady Bulldogs (24-8) strung together strong first and fourth quarters while stifling the Lady Longhorns (19-14) throughout the night. Bosqueville head coach Niki Taylor noted that defense was something the squad has emphasized during the last half of the season.

“We played really good defense today,” Taylor said. “We were struggling with that. Part of our season this year our defense wasn’t really great, so that’s been really our focus the last couple of weeks, and I think today it really showed.”

Sophomore forward Jayla Lee led the Lady Bulldogs with 10 points while senior guard Niki Clark followed with nine. Senior forward Makenzie Covey led Axtell with six points. Along with its defense, Bosqueville’s presence off the glass and outside shooting boosted its offense.

“We’re small so we do struggle with rebounding as well because most of my girls have always played a guard position,” Taylor said. “They’re used to being outside, so when the shots go up, we have a hard time getting down there and getting our butts in it, but we’ve been working on trying to fix that issue.

“If you’re able to score down low and outside, it’s really helpful in basketball to be able to do both of those things. Sometimes, we had a couple of games in the past where our threes were just not on and we struggled. Tonight we were able to score on the outside and inside, it really helped us out.”

The Lady Bulldogs kicked off the night on an 8-2 run sparked by a Clark three-pointer. Axtell answered with a pair of jumpers to stay close before a Lee bucket and another Clark three widened the gap. Bosqueville held the Lady Longhorns to two points in the second while adding eight more to their edge, going into the half with a 23-8 lead.

The third quarter was low-scoring as the defensive battle continued, each team scoring four points each. The Lady Bulldogs pulled away even more in the fourth as junior guard Jaden Dougherty opened with a trey. Axtel senior guard Adalyn Mach answered with a jumper for the Lady Longhorns’ final bucket. Bosqueville wrapped up the night with a 9-0 run.

The Lady Bulldogs will next face Lovelady in the area round.

No. 3 La Vega 83, Jarrell 13

TEMPLE — The third-ranked Lady Pirates had their fast-break game working, and made quick work of Jarrell in the Class 4A bi-district playoffs at Temple High School.

Kiyleyah Parr led the way with 15 points for La Vega (32-5), scoring nine in the second quarter. Angela Carroll added 13 points in the balanced attack for the Lady Pirates.

Next up for La Vega will be an area-round matchup with Houston Yates. La Vega coach Marcus Willis said that game would be Thursday at Bryan High School, most likely with a 7 p.m. tipoff time.