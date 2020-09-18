Crawford captures 13-8 win in fantastic showdown with No. 10 Holland

CRAWFORD — The best football games come down to which team can make more plays in the fourth quarter.
By that standard, the Crawford Pirates and No. 10-ranked Holland Hornets put on a fantastic Class 2A Division I showdown on Friday night at Pirate Stadium.
Crawford defensive backs Breck Chambers and Luke Torbert combined to take the ball away from Holland with less than two minutes remaining and preserved the Pirates’ 13-8 victory.
On fourth-and-seven from the Holland 19, Hornets quarterback Ayden Tomasek rolled out to his left and looked downfield for wide receiver Ashton Morris. But Chambers fought for position and batted away the pass. Torbert grabbed it out of the air for the interception.
Four plays later, Pirates quarterback Tanner Merenda converted a fourth-and-two with a five-yard run to the Holland 17. That allowed Crawford to run out the clock on the win.
In doing so, Crawford handed Holland its first regular-season loss since early in the 2018 campaign. The Hornets, who defeated Crawford the last two years, had won 21-straight in the regular season.
The Pirates (4-0) avenged a 27-7 loss to Holland in 2019.
“(The Crawford players) didn’t like how it turned out last year,” Pirates coach Greg Jacobs said. “They really got after us last year and our guys were going to make sure that didn’t happen this year. We played with a lot of energy, a lot of confidence. We carried it to them the whole game.”
Crawford led 13-0 at halftime and through the end of the third quarter.
But Holland (3-1) put together a drive midway through the fourth. Tomasek hit Morris for a 26-yard completion to the Pirates’ 6. The Hornets QB carried the ball across the goal line himself on the next play and he added the two-point conversion.
Suddenly, Crawford had lost its shutout and momentum.
Then Holland appeared to have recovered the ensuing onside kick. However, after the Hornets’ celebrated, the officials ruled that Holland, which sent a lob kick toward the Pirates on the onside, interfered with Crawford’s chance to catch it. An unsportsmanlike penalty followed on the Holland bench and the Pirates took possession at the Hornets’ 29.
Crawford running back Garrett Pearson picked up a crucial first down that helped the Pirates take more than four minutes off the clock, though they didn’t score on the possession.
That set up the final sequence with Torbert’s interception and Merenda’s final first-down run.
“That team right there, they checked our water,” Jacobs said. “(Holland coach Brad Talbert) wanted to play us because he knew it would be a good test.”
Crawford used one crucial special teams play and a couple of highlight reel offensive gems to take a 13-0 lead to halftime.
With the game still scoreless in the first quarter, Chambers dropped back in punt formation on fourth-and-eight from the Pirates’ 43. When the punt snap sailed over his head, it looked like Holland might be about to take over possession in point-blank range, prime position to grab the initial lead.
But Chambers chased down the bouncing ball inside the Crawford 15 and unleashed a rugby style kick that sailed past the 50-yard line and rolled to a stop at the Holland 35.
“We’re getting better at it, but we had a bad snap there and he was able to get us out of a lot of trouble,” Jacobs said. “His athleticism kicked in and he got rid of the ball. We were very fortunate to get out of that.”
When the Pirates got the ball back next, their offense started to click. Merenda got a scoring drive started by finding open running room up the middle and scampered 34 yards to reach the Hornets’ 36.
After another first down and then a sack, Crawford faced second-and-17 from the Holland 29. No problem for Merenda as he threw a long pass down the right sideline that Torbert gathered in for the 29-yard touchdown.
The Pirates missed the extra point, but still staked a 6-0 lead with 9:21 left in the second quarter.
Holland appeared to have Crawford’s next possession stopped when Merenda threw an incomplete pass on third-and-11 from the 19. But the Pirates had caught the Hornets’ defense off side.
Crawford made the absolute most of the second chance as Pearson ran untouched into a wide open secondary and left the Holland defense behind him for a 76-yard touchdown.
The Pirates kept the Hornets scoreless in the first half thanks in part to a couple of drive-stopping defensive plays. Crawford defensive back Blaine Hyland swatted away an Ayden Tomasek pass on fourth-and-nine from the Crawford 30, and defensive lineman Cooper Gohlke recovered a fumble on a third-and-three at the Holland 35 late in the second quarter.
