Crawford captures 13-8 win in fantastic showdown with No. 10 Holland

With the game still scoreless in the first quarter, Chambers dropped back in punt formation on fourth-and-eight from the Pirates’ 43. When the punt snap sailed over his head, it looked like Holland might be about to take over possession in point-blank range, prime position to grab the initial lead.

But Chambers chased down the bouncing ball inside the Crawford 15 and unleashed a rugby style kick that sailed past the 50-yard line and rolled to a stop at the Holland 35.

“We’re getting better at it, but we had a bad snap there and he was able to get us out of a lot of trouble,” Jacobs said. “His athleticism kicked in and he got rid of the ball. We were very fortunate to get out of that.”

When the Pirates got the ball back next, their offense started to click. Merenda got a scoring drive started by finding open running room up the middle and scampered 34 yards to reach the Hornets’ 36.

After another first down and then a sack, Crawford faced second-and-17 from the Holland 29. No problem for Merenda as he threw a long pass down the right sideline that Torbert gathered in for the 29-yard touchdown.

The Pirates missed the extra point, but still staked a 6-0 lead with 9:21 left in the second quarter.