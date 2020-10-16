Crawford, Chambers dominate Rio Vista to stay perfect, 47-0

CRAWFORD — Pirates running back Breck Chambers was a scoring machine on both sides of the ball and Crawford’s defense had answers for everything Rio Vista’s offense had to offer in a dominant performance as Crawford strolled to an easy win over Rio Vista, 47-0, Friday night at Pirate Stadium.
The one-sided contest extended the Pirates’ three-game streak of scoring 45 points or more since district play started and made it clear why they are one of the most prolific teams in Central Texas.
Crawford (7-0, 3-0) set the tone early with a slow, methodical drive, a theme that carried throughout the game as the Pirates would control the time of possession all night. Quarterback Tanner Merenda connected with Chambers from 28 yards out for the initial score.
Rio Vista (6-2, 2-2) attempted to copy the game plan set in place by the Pirates as their initial drive milked the clock and saw the Eagles successfully convert two fourth down conversions. The Crawford defense proved too much as Rio Vista would end up turning the ball over on downs.
Crawford continued its dominance in the first half as Chambers found the end zone for his second score of the evening. Chambers ended with 13 carries for 106 yards, two receptions for 68 yards and four total touchdowns.
The Pirates defense stayed fierce as they only allowed the Eagles 58 yards of total offense for the entire first half of the game. Crawford constantly put pressure on Rio Vista quarterback’s Taylor Pritchett and Grady Gregg and sacked Gregg twice before halftime.
Crawford wrapped up the scoring in the first half with rushing touchdowns from running backs Camron Walker and Garrett Pearson, giving the Pirates a comfortable four-score lead heading into the half. Pearson ended the evening with seven carries for 77 yards and two scores.
The Pirates defense came out in the second half with the same intensity as it had in the first. Crawford would keep the Eagles pinned back in their own territory before forcing a botched punt which set up the Pirates with great field position. It only took two plays before Chambers found the end zone on an 11-yard run.
The rest of the game played out similarly to the first half. Rio Vista was unable to move the ball against a strong Pirates defense that swarmed the ball carrier on every play. The Eagles looked to have some life at the start of the fourth quarter but that hope was quickly squelched as Chambers returned an interception 65 yards for a score.
That would be the last score of the evening as Crawford stayed easily in control until the last seconds ticked off the clock. Along with the dominant rushing attack, Merenda added to the offensive production finishing the night completing six out of 10 attempts for 139-yards and a touchdown.
Crawford is on the road next as it battles the Bosqueville Bulldogs (4-2, 3-0), who are coming off a big win over Valley Mills Friday night. Rio Vista is back home, welcoming Tolar.
