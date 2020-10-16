Crawford, Chambers dominate Rio Vista to stay perfect, 47-0

Crawford wrapped up the scoring in the first half with rushing touchdowns from running backs Camron Walker and Garrett Pearson, giving the Pirates a comfortable four-score lead heading into the half. Pearson ended the evening with seven carries for 77 yards and two scores.

The Pirates defense came out in the second half with the same intensity as it had in the first. Crawford would keep the Eagles pinned back in their own territory before forcing a botched punt which set up the Pirates with great field position. It only took two plays before Chambers found the end zone on an 11-yard run.

The rest of the game played out similarly to the first half. Rio Vista was unable to move the ball against a strong Pirates defense that swarmed the ball carrier on every play. The Eagles looked to have some life at the start of the fourth quarter but that hope was quickly squelched as Chambers returned an interception 65 yards for a score.

That would be the last score of the evening as Crawford stayed easily in control until the last seconds ticked off the clock. Along with the dominant rushing attack, Merenda added to the offensive production finishing the night completing six out of 10 attempts for 139-yards and a touchdown.

Crawford is on the road next as it battles the Bosqueville Bulldogs (4-2, 3-0), who are coming off a big win over Valley Mills Friday night. Rio Vista is back home, welcoming Tolar.