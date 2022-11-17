Crawford, Connally, Abbott take final Trib fan votes

Crawford tight end Camron Walker was voted Trib Offensive Player of the Week while Connally lineman Je’Corey Mays received Defensive Player of the Week. Abbott’s Riley Sustala took the Six-Man Player of the Week vote.

Walker totaled six carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns in the Pirates’ bi-district victory over Kerens Friday, receiving 26 percent of the fan vote. Meanwhile, Mays was responsible for 11 tackles, one for a loss, in the Cadets’ win over Giddings, receiving 32 percent of votes.

Sustala led the Panthers in a victory over Milford with 14 carries for 214 yards and three touchdowns as well as 6.5 tackles and an interception. He received 53 percent of fan votes.