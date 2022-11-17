 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Crawford, Connally, Abbott take final Trib fan votes

  • 0
riesel crawford (copy)

Crawford’s Camron Walker

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

Crawford tight end Camron Walker was voted Trib Offensive Player of the Week while Connally lineman Je’Corey Mays received Defensive Player of the Week. Abbott’s Riley Sustala took the Six-Man Player of the Week vote.

Walker totaled six carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns in the Pirates’ bi-district victory over Kerens Friday, receiving 26 percent of the fan vote. Meanwhile, Mays was responsible for 11 tackles, one for a loss, in the Cadets’ win over Giddings, receiving 32 percent of votes.

Sustala led the Panthers in a victory over Milford with 14 carries for 214 yards and three touchdowns as well as 6.5 tackles and an interception. He received 53 percent of fan votes.

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

Which playoff team surprised us the most? Which looked most impressive in the bi-district round? What game in the area round looks most enticing? Team Trib tackles these questions and more on this week's podcast, available at WacoTrib.com or wherever you find your podcasts.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

China Spring pounds Western Hills, 72-7

China Spring pounds Western Hills, 72-7

China Spring opened the Class 4A Division 1 playoffs and started its state championship defense at home Thursday night, and the Cougars made sure to put on a show.

Watch Now: Related Video

Josh Lambo's lawsuit against Jacksonville Jaguars dismissed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert