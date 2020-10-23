Crawford defensive play saves victory over Bosqueville, 27-20

Crawford went to its signature running game to chew up yards on a nine-play 43-yard march. Pirates senior Garrett Pearson, who lost a fumble in the third quarter, came through strong in the end. Pearson rumbled for nine yards on a second-and-five from the Bulldog 14, then finished the drive with a five-yard touchdown run.

“He had two choices,” Gohlke said. “He could’ve shut down or kept going. He chose to keep going and that was huge.”

Bosqueville got the ball back with 3:38 remaining in the fourth quarter and a chance to tie the game or take the lead at the end.

King, who rushed for 135 yards on 23 carries, got the possession started with a seven-yard run on the first play. Then quarterback Luke Bradshaw took off around the right end for a 12-yard gain.

It appeared the Bulldogs were gaining momentum until Gohlke met King in the middle of the field and took the ball away for his team.

“That’s part of the game,” Bosqueville coach Clint Zander said. “They made a play there and ultimately turned the final result in their favor. If I had the opportunity, I’d give it to Jay again and let him run.”