Crawford defensive play saves victory over Bosqueville, 27-20

On a cool and windy night in a district battle, one of the time-tested theories is that the game will be won in the trenches.
Crawford defensive lineman Cooper Gohlke proved that in a most dramatic way as his Pirates team faced off against Bosqueville.
When the Bulldogs were driving for an equalizing touchdown late in the fourth quarter, Gohlke met Bosqueville running back Jay King near the line of scrimmage and stripped the ball away.
That defensive play allowed No. 7-ranked Crawford to preserve a 27-20 victory over the Bulldogs Friday night at the Bosqueville stadium.
“I knew we needed a big stop, I knew we needed the ball back, so I was just going for the ball,” Gohlke said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I actually got this thing.’ I saw everybody cheering and it just brought new life to our team.”
By scratching out a road win over the rival Bulldogs, Crawford improved to 8-0 and 4-0 in District 7-2A Division I. The Pirates already have a win in next week’s game as their opponent, the Itasca Wampus Cats, have forfeited the rest of the season due to a lack of healthy players. So Crawford claimed the district title with the win over Bosqueville (4-3, 3-1).
The Pirates and Bulldogs went to the fourth quarter tied, 20-20 before Crawford put together a game-winning drive.
Crawford went to its signature running game to chew up yards on a nine-play 43-yard march. Pirates senior Garrett Pearson, who lost a fumble in the third quarter, came through strong in the end. Pearson rumbled for nine yards on a second-and-five from the Bulldog 14, then finished the drive with a five-yard touchdown run.
“He had two choices,” Gohlke said. “He could’ve shut down or kept going. He chose to keep going and that was huge.”
Bosqueville got the ball back with 3:38 remaining in the fourth quarter and a chance to tie the game or take the lead at the end.
King, who rushed for 135 yards on 23 carries, got the possession started with a seven-yard run on the first play. Then quarterback Luke Bradshaw took off around the right end for a 12-yard gain.
It appeared the Bulldogs were gaining momentum until Gohlke met King in the middle of the field and took the ball away for his team.
“That’s part of the game,” Bosqueville coach Clint Zander said. “They made a play there and ultimately turned the final result in their favor. If I had the opportunity, I’d give it to Jay again and let him run.”
The Bosqueville defense bottled up Crawford for most of the first half, keeping the Pirates to a single first down on their first five possessions.
That allowed the Bulldogs to take the initial lead when they marched 62 yards for a score early in the opening period.
King carried on five straight plays, gaining 32 yards and moving his team inside the Crawford 15. From there, Bulldogs running back Hunter Henexson pounded the ball into the end zone for Bosqueville. On second-and-goal from the 3, Henexson picked his way through the Pirates’ defensive front into the end zone for a 7-0 advantage a little more than five minutes into the game.
Crawford played a field-position game for the remainder of the half and it worked out for the Pirates.
When Crawford got the wind at its back, it enabled punter Breck Chambers to unleash a 51-yard punt that was downed at the Bosqueville 1.
The special teams play set up Crawford’s first score.
Bosqueville went three-and-out from deep in its own territory and a short punt into the wind gave the Pirates the ball at the Bulldogs 29.
Crawford quarterback Tanner Merenda made sure his team capitalized on the momentum. On a third-and-nine from the Bulldogs 19, Merenda scrambled to his right and found Camron Walker open inside the 10. Walker made the catch angling toward the goal line. Although he had a Bosqueville defender draped over his back inside the 2, Walker cleverly reached the ball over the goal line for the touchdown.
The Pirates took the lead on their next possession, which started in Bosqueville territory at the 45 with 49 seconds left in the second quarter.
This time Merenda went deep on the first play of the possession and connected with Trey Dobie for a 30-yard gain to the 15. Two plays later, Merenda threw a dart to Luke Torbert in the front-right corner of the end zone for a 10-yard TD pass-and-catch.
With that, Crawford went to the break with a 14-7 lead.
“Really the turning point in the game was when we lost the field position battle in the second quarter,” Zander said. “We gave them short fields. Our kids played their tails off and I felt like we executed really well. It seemed like a heck of a football game to me.”
Bosqueville took the opening kickoff of the third quarter and traveled 69 yards for a touchdown. King made a crucial 39-yard run up the middle that converted a third-and-20. Henexson finished the scoring drive with a 29-yard touchdown when he went untouched up the gut.
Crawford retook the lead late in the third quarter on a drive sparked by Merenda’s 31-yard pass to Walker that reached the Bosqueville 13. Three plays later, Pearson scored on a one-yard run.
Henexon got loose for another Bulldogs touchdown, this one 21 yards to tie the game at 20 with nine seconds left in the third quarter.
But the Crawford defense came up with a big shutout of Bosqueville in the fourth.
“The thing we’ve been preaching all year is that when one side struggles, the other side has to take up the slack,” Crawford coach Greg Jacobs said. “We were able to do that back and forth tonight. It was a great game.”
