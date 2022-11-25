Crawford dumps Riesel again, advances to regional final

The No. 3-ranked Crawford Pirates advanced to the state quarterfinals of the Class 2A Div. I playoffs with a 41-3 victory over district rival Riesel Friday night at Midway’s Panther Stadium.

The win was the Pirates’ second of the season over the Indians, as they defeated them, 43-0, in October. It was a resounding, impressive win for many reasons, including the fact that Crawford (13-0) basically did it in three quarters.

That is because Riesel (7-6), after receiving the opening kickoff of the game, went on a 20-play drive that spanned 11 minutes and 17 seconds. The possession consumed almost the entire first quarter, but it ended in only a 24-yard field goal by kicker Evan Hicks.

Getting only three points instead of seven might have been a letdown for Riesel. For Crawford, it served as a bit of a wake-up call, head coach Greg Jacobs said.

“We got our oil checked right off the bat,” Jacobs said. “They were much improved, and I knew they would be. I told our guys that, but sometimes you have to experience it to realize it.”

Riesel’s slow-and-steady opening possession was trumped by Crawford’s quick-strike ability. On the Pirates’ first possession, they only needed only three plays to take the lead, as senior quarterback Luke Torbert found Camron Walker for a 72-yard touchdown pass.

The extreme contrasts between the two opening possessions was a theme throughout the game, actually. Late in the first half, Riesel off ran another four minutes of game clock, but punted the ball to the Pirates with 45 seconds remaining until the break.

That was plenty of time. Crawford only needed one play to score this time, as senior running back Breck Chambers rushed around the right side and followed a wall of blockers for a 78-yard touchdown. Although the extra point kick was no good, the Pirates led at the half, 13-3.

Then, in the third quarter, following a six-yard Chambers touchdown run, Riesel again went on another time-consuming drive. This time the Indians marched 44 yards in in 12 plays, using 6:50 of game clock, but the Pirate defense stopped Riesel quarterback Gavin Oliver on fourth down from the 2-yard-line.

“That goal-line stand really made a difference,” Jacobs said. “I was very proud of our defense tonight. They really stiffened up and played well.”

Overall, Crawford dominated the second half, scoring each time they had the ball. Torbert made a nifty move on an option keeper for a 45-yard score, and Walker, also a senior, broke free on one of Crawford’s relentless inside trap plays, breaking tackles on his way to a 39-yard touchdown.

Finally, Colt Cunningham got in on the fun, scoring on a 25-yard run with 2:02 remaining. The point-after by Chambers made it 41-3, which was the final score.

For the second consecutive season, Riesel extended its season past Thanksgiving by reaching the third round of the playoffs. The Indians lost to eventual state champion Franklin, 60-0, in 2021.