Crawford edges Axtell to get back to Class 2A state tournament

For the sixth time since 2012, Crawford will be back at its home away from home at McCombs Field for the state softball tournament.

But to return to Austin, the Lady Pirates had to survive a dramatic seventh inning rally by District 13-2A rival Axtell.

With the potential go-ahead run on base, Crawford’s Kenzie Jones struck out Axtell’s Maddie Nivin for the final out to seal a 3-2 win in the Class 2A Region II finals Saturday afternoon at a loud, packed Getterman Stadium.

Jones was swarmed by her Crawford teammates after escaping the tense seventh-inning jam.

“I live for those moments,” Jones said. “That’s why I play sports. I love the adrenaline rush. For me that was awesome, like a playground. I would have liked for it to be a little less dramatic, but we got the job done.”

The Lady Pirates (27-2) have been on a mission all season to get back to the Class 2A state tournament after dropping a 5-4 decision to Stamford in last year’s championship game. Crawford will play in the state semifinals on Tuesday at either 4 or 7 p.m. against an opponent to be determined.

“I’m so thankful to get back this year,” Jones said. “I think we all worked a lot harder. As you can tell, we’re playing more as a team than we did last year. I think it just brought us closer together. Winning never gets old.”

After 12-2 and 5-1 wins over the Lady Longhorns in district play, the Lady Pirates expected a much tougher playoff game. For the first time this season, Axtell pitched ace Hannah McCallister against Crawford.

Axtell coach Tim Vannatta won a coin flip for a one-game playoff instead of a best-of-three series.

“Coach Vannatta is a really good coach, and they’re a really good team,” said Crawford coach Kirk Allen. “I knew one game anything can happen. They were saving McCallister for today. We hadn’t seen their pitcher this year, so I knew it was going to be a battle.”

Trailing 3-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Axtell (25-10) loaded the bases with no outs against Jones as Michigan Fetsch walked and Ava Sanchez and Madison Brown singled.

After Reagan Hand flied out, pinch runner Hailey Tindel scored on Brayln Belk’s grounder to cut Crawford’s lead to 3-2. But Jones escaped the jam by striking out Nivin to finish off the win.

Jones (27-2) spun a six-hitter while issuing four walks and collecting six strikeouts.

“She amazes me all the time to be able to do what she does,” Allen said. “I know she was tired and it’s a hot day, but she’s just a warrior. She wants the ball and wants to go get it.”

Jones had to pitch well because McCallister was on her game as she threw a seven-hitter and walked just one batter while amassing six strikeouts.

McCallister’s only walk was to leadoff hitter London Minnix to open the game and Jones pushed her across the plate with a ground out.

Axtell pulled into a 1-1 tie in the third when Nivin singled across Hand after Crawford chose to intentionally walk Belk.

McCallister opened the fifth by hitting Crawford’s Addi Goldenberg with a pitch. She moved to second on a wild pitch, took third on Minnix’s bunt single, and scored on catcher Madison Brown’s throwing error when Minnix stole third.

The Lady Pirates grabbed a 3-1 lead in the top of the seventh as Goldenberg reached on an infield single and scored on Savanna Pogue’s single to right field.

But the Lady Pirates couldn’t celebrate until holding off Axtell in the bottom of the seventh.

“It’s hard to beat a team three times,” Jones said. “They know everything about us. They knew everything about me going into it. I played travel ball with some of those girls in the summer time. Obviously, they didn’t pitch her (McCallister) against us in the regular season, so it was a different game.”

