Crawford fights back in second half, downs Bruceville-Eddy, 39-25

The difference between the Crawford and Bruceville-Eddy football programs at this point in time is the difference between a championship program and one that’s trying to establish itself.
Bruceville-Eddy coach Kyle Shoppach acknowledged that after his team failed to capitalize on a big momentum shift in the first half of Saturday’s game at Robinson’s Rocket Field.
The Crawford Pirates scored 25 straight points in the second half to erase a halftime deficit and defeated the Eagles, 39-25, in nondistrict action.
“They have it,” Shoppach said. “They have what we’re trying to achieve. I think, ultimately, that was the biggest difference. It wasn’t our kids fight. They didn’t do anything different and neither did we. We turned the ball over twice and gave them touchdowns and that was the difference in the game.”
The Pirates were scheduled to host Bruceville-Eddy on Friday night in Crawford. But the heavy rain of the last week forced the game to be changed to a neutral site on Robinson’s field turf.
Crawford (2-0) took a 14-0 lead soon after the noon kickoff.
But then it was Bruceville-Eddy’s turn to fire back.
The Eagles (0-2) got a spark when running back Pablo Rubio broke loose for a 32-yard run to the Crawford 11. It took four more plays, but Bruceville-Eddy posted points with some razzle-dazzle. Rubio lined up at Wildcat QB and ran to his right before pitching to Levi LaFavers on a reverse. LaFavers lofted a pass to Caleb Pate in the end zone for an eight-yard touchdown.
Quarterback Trapper Ensor kept up Bruceville-Eddy’s momentum when he rumbled 55 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the first quarter, cutting Crawford’s lead to 14-13.
Ensor then masterfully directed an Eagles drive that went from their own 12 to a third touchdown late in the second quarter. He converted a third-and-12 from his own 10 with a 41-yard pass to Pate and hit LaFavers for a 25-yard completion on a second-and-22 to keep the march going. Ensor finished the drive with a seven-yard touchdown run that put the Eagles in front, 19-14, at halftime.
Although Crawford might have been momentarily stunned by the punchy Eagles, the Pirates weren’t knocked out.
Crawford quarterback Tanner Merenda lofted a pass over the Bruceville-Eddy defense to Luke Torbert for a 28-yard touchdown at the start of the third quarter. The score gave the Pirates a lead they wouldn’t give back.
Then Crawford defensive back Breck Chambers gave his team another energy boost with a diving interception to stop the Eagles’ ensuing drive.
The Pirates took over at their own 47 and quickly moved in for another score. This time, Garrett Pearson found running room up the middle and ran 14 yards for a touchdown. He flexed and screamed as he rumbled into the end zone, a sure sign that Crawford was feeling like itself.
“I think Chambers’ interception was big because it did sway momentum,” Crawford coach Greg Jacobs said. “We had a little momentum that first drive when we came out and punched it down the field. To take the ball away from them on that interception really gave us a little renewed life.”
Crawford won the turnover battle, 3-0, including a fumble recovery that stopped the Eagles’ second possession of the third quarter. Like the other two, it quickly resulted in points as Chambers ran 16 yards for a touchdown and a 33-19 lead.
Merenda, who completed 7 of 9 passes for 137 yards, tossed his second touchdown pass of the afternoon when he hit Torbert for a 37-yard score. That put Crawford in front by 20 points with 6:15 remaining.
Ensor finished with 206 rushing yards and 166 passing. He ended the Eagles’ scoring drought in the second half when he ran past the Pirates defense for a 57-yard touchdown with 4:36 remaining.
But there wasn’t enough time for a late charge and Crawford walked away with a hard-fought victory.
“They tested us in a lot of ways and that’s what nondistrict games do,” Jacobs said. “Hopefully we’ll learn from it and grow from it.”
LATE FRIDAY
Abbott 34, Milford 14
In Milford, Abbott back Kadyn Johnson took over late in the second quarter and early in the third to boost the Panthers to a road victory on Friday night.
Johnson ran for touchdowns of 23, 34 and 26 yards to take Abbott from an 8-8 tie to a 26-14 lead that the Panthers wouldn’t relinquish.
Johnson, who rushed for 271 yards and 5 touchdowns on 18 carries, capped the night with a 57-yard sprint to the end zone.
Kane Klaus led Abbott with 13.5 tackles and Johnson pitched in 13 with six tackles for losses.
Abbott improved to 2-0 and handed Milford a loss in the Bulldogs’ season opener.
