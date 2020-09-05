Crawford fights back in second half, downs Eagles, 39-25

The difference between the Crawford and Bruceville-Eddy football programs at this point in time is the difference between a championship program and one that’s trying to establish itself.

Bruceville-Eddy coach Kyle Shoppach acknowledged that after his team failed to capitalize on a big momentum shift in the first half of Saturday’s game at Robinson’s Rocket Field.

The Crawford Pirates scored 25 straight points in the second half to erase a halftime deficit and defeated the Eagles, 39-25, in nondistrict action.

“They have it,” Shoppach said. “They have what we’re trying to achieve. I think, ultimately, that was the biggest difference. It wasn’t our kids fight. They didn’t do anything different and neither did we. We turned the ball over twice and gave them touchdowns and that was the difference in the game.”

The Pirates were scheduled to host Bruceville-Eddy on Friday night in Crawford. But the heavy rain of the last week forced the game to be changed to a neutral site on Robinson’s field turf.

Crawford (2-0) took a 14-0 lead soon after the noon kickoff.

But then it was Bruceville-Eddy’s turn to fire back.