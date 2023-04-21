For the third year in a row, Crawford’s girls golf team won the regional championship.
Crawford blasted to the win at the Region III-2A golf tournament this week at Cherokee Golf Club in Jacksonville, weathering a two-hour rain delay. The Lady Pirates were led by Ella Olivarez in second place overall and Kymbree Larance in third. Other team members included Laney Elmore, Cassidy Murphree and Reagan Smith.
Crawford will compete at the UIL state golf tournament May 15-16 at Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin.