Crawford girls move up to 4th at state golf tourney

AUSTIN — The Crawford girls’ golf team improved by five strokes in the final round of the UIL Class 2A state tournament on Tuesday at Lions Municipal Golf Course.

The Lady Pirates shot a team 384 in the second round and moved up one place from fifth to fourth in 2A. Crawford finished 16 strokes behind team bronze medalist Normangee.

Emma Olivarez led the way for the Lady Pirates as she posted a 78 in the final round, the second lowest round of the day. Individual champion Mia Nixon of Martin’s Mill closed with a 67 on Tuesday for a two-round score of 69-67-136.

Olivarez finished sixth individually with a 36-hole score of 91-78-169.

Crawford’s Kymbree Larance tied for 11th at 90-92-182.

Mason won the 2A girls’ state title with a 36-hole score of 360-372-732. Crawford was fourth at 773. The Bosqueville girls’ team finished 10th at 896.

Also in Austin, McGregor senior Maggie Parmer finished fifth individually in 3A with a two-round score of 79-78-157 at Jimmy Clay Golf Course. Parmer, who claimed bronze medalist honors as a freshman in 2019 and a junior in 2021, finished in the top five in every state tournament of her high school career. The 2020 state tournament was not held due to the national and state response to the oncoming COVID-19 pandemic.

Parmer was 10 strokes off the pace of three golfers who tied for first through two rounds. Wall’s Shay West won a playoff for the individual gold.

The McGregor girls’ team placed seventh with a two-round score of 373-388-761. Wall won the 3A team title at 312-319-631. West finished eighth at 794.

In Kingsland, China Spring and Lake Belton finished 10th and 12th respectively in the 4A team standings.