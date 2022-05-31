Crawford hangs on for 1-0 win over Weimar to reach 2A championship game

AUSTIN — Panic is never an option for Crawford ace Kenzie Jones.

When the bases were packed with Weimar baserunners in the final two innings, neither Jones nor her teammates felt like they were going to fall apart.

Jones worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning and stranded two runners in the seventh as the Lady Pirates hung on for a 1-0 win in the Class 2A state semifinals on a 95-degree Tuesday afternoon at McCombs Field.

The Lady Pirates (28-2) advanced to the championship game at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday night’s Stamford-Lovelady game.

Jones threw a two-hitter and walked four batters while Crawford’s defense faltered at times with three errors. But the crafty right-hander always found the pitches she needed to escape trouble.

“She’s a warrior, she wants the ball,” said Crawford coach Kirk Allen. “She knows what she has to do. It was huge in the sixth inning, and we didn’t blink an eye. You could tell the experience helped and made a huge difference.”

Jones had to be on her game to outduel Weimar left-hander Reagan Wick, who spun a five-hitter and walked two batters while collecting seven strikeouts.

Kylie Ray scored the game’s only run in the fourth when she ripped a double down the left-field line and came across on Haley Holmes’ single up the middle.

“She had a very good changeup,” Ray said. “Some of us were shaking our heads. I knew I needed to back up in the batter’s box, so I could see her pitches that were coming.”

The Ladycats (32-7) had a big chance to take the lead in the sixth when they loaded the bases with no outs after Jones walked Malarie Mican and Harper Price and Skylar Hager reached on an error.

But Jones (28-2) fought back as she struck out Taylor Smith and forced both Hannah Fisbeck and Paige Pavlu to pop up to get out of the inning.

“I knew the pressure was on them,” Jones said. “Our fans were really loud. They had to get a run across the plate, and I had a game plan on each batter I was going at.”

Weimar had another chance to rally in the seventh as Chloe Grifaldo reached on a two-out error and Mican walked.

Price ripped a hard grounder that third baseman Taylor Gohlke snagged before tagging third base for the apparent final out of the game.

The Crawford players began hugging and congratulating each other. But the umpires ruled that Price’s grounder was foul, giving her another shot to drive in the winning run.

“I thought it was a fair ball,” Allen said. “That’s hard because the emotions were that we just won, we just hugged, and now you have to go back and pitch again.”

But Price grounded to second baseman Madi Green, who threw to Ray at first base for the last out. This time Crawford’s celebration counted.

The Lady Pirates had trouble coming up with clutch hits as they stranded three runners on second base. They hope to change that in the state championship game.

“We were really relying on Kenzie and our defense, and just making plays when we need to because our bats weren’t working real well,” Ray said. “But I think we’ll be OK. We’ll learn from this.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.