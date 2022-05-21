Crawford Lady Pirates wrap up series sweep of Archer City, 2-0

WEATHERFORD — The Crawford softball team is used to playing deep into May and even past Memorial Day weekend.

That kind of experience makes the Lady Pirates hard to beat.

In an evenly played Game 2 of a Class 2A regional semifinal series against Archer City, Crawford’s savvy earned a 2-0 victory on Saturday and a trip to the next round.

The Lady Pirates (29-2) defeated Archer City, 13-5, on Thursday night in the best-of-three series opener. So Crawford’s efficient win in the second game finished off a sweep of the Lady Cats at the Weatherford Lady Roos’ softball diamond.

Crawford manufactured both of its runs in the bottom of the fourth inning as Lexi Moody took a bases loaded walk and London Minnix hit a sacrifice fly to right field.

That was enough run support for Kenzie Jones in the circle. Jones struck out five and limited Archer City to two hits.

That’s how the Lady Pirates got back to the 2A Region 2 final. They will play Axtell, which won its series over Hico on Saturday, for a berth in the 2A state tournament.

Crawford lost to Stamford, 5-4, in the 2A state final in 2021.

The Lady Pirates won District 13-2A, while the Lady Longhorns finished second. The time and site of the game or games of the next round have yet to be determined.

Jones bounced back from a bit of a headache on Thursday night in the Lady Pirates’ Game 1 win. She took a throw to the skull when Crawford catcher Haley Holmes threw down to second to try to get a stealing baserunner. Jones was able to stay in the game and finished it.

Crawford coach Kirk Allen didn’t want his pitcher laboring through long innings in Game 2.

“I said, ‘You’ve got to throw strikes and let us play defense,” Allen said. “We played a lot better than we did the other day.”

The Lady Pirates didn’t commit an error, made a lot of routine plays and one sparkling one to end a threat in the top of the sixth.

With one out and one on, Crawford shortstop Savanna Pogue snagged a line drive and then picked off a Lady Cat by throwing a dart to Madi Green at second, ending the inning.

Crawford had its first best chance to score in the bottom of the second when Holmes doubled off the wall in left, moving Taylor Gohlke to third with no outs. But Archer City pitcher Valerie Rater got a pop up to second and a pair of strikeouts to strand the Lady Pirates.

Gohlke singled, Holmes doubled and Addi Goldenberg reached on a bunt single to load the bases in the bottom of the fourth.

“I blew it early in the game. We had the same opportunity with the bases loaded,” Allen said. “We got the chance again and I said, ‘We’re doing it right here.’”

Moody got the count to thee balls and a strike and continued to be selective. Her walk brought home Gohlke. Then Minnix’s sacrifice fly to right scored pinch runner Kymbree Larance from third for a 2-0 advantage.

Leading 2-0 after six innings, Jones went out and retired Archer City in order in the top of the seventh to wrap up the Lady Pirates’ victory.

The Woodlands 8, Midway 7: In Madisonville, The Woodlands scored six runs in its final two at-bats to overtake Midway on Saturday afternoon at Madisonville High School.

The Pantherettes won the opening game of the best-of-three series, 8-7, on Thursday night. But The Highlanders bounced back with a 15-5 run-rule win on Friday night.

Midway’s Da’Nia Durr hit a two-run home run as the Pantherettes built a 5-0 lead in the deciding game.

But The Woodlands used five singles and took advantage of a Midway error to score five runs in the top of the sixth and pushed ahead, 7-5.

Midway’s Kelsey Mathis doubled in the top of the seventh to score Macy Pick and tie the game at 7. However, The Woodlands scored the go-ahead run when Alannah Leach singled to score Gabby Leach in the top of the seventh.

The Highlanders advance to play Mansfield Lake Ridge in the 6A Region 2 final.

Midway closes its season with a 31-8 record.

