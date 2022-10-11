Crawford, Midway move up in high school volleyball polls this week as Valley Mills slips 7 spots

Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll
Released Oct. 10, 2022
Class 6A
1 Dallas Highland Park 34-2
2 Houston Cypress Ranch 36-2
3 Prosper 29-6
4 Plano West 25-2
5 Austin Lake Travis 31-10
6 Katy Tompkins 31-3
7 San Antonio O'Connor 36-4
8 Fort Bend Ridge Point 33-6
9 Houston Clear Springs 32-7
10 Bridgeland 32-7
11 Dripping Springs 33-10
12 Grand Oaks 32-9
13 Laredo United 29-4
14 Arlington Martin 24-7
15 The Woodlands 32-9
16 Los Fresnos 30-5
17 Byron Nelson 32-4
18 Garland Sachse 28-10
19 San Antonio Clark 30-8
20 Waxahachie 32-10
21 Midway 32-10
22 Austin Westlake 30-11
23 Fort Worth Boswell 28-10
24 El Paso Coronado 23-9
25 Round Rock 27-11
Class 5A
1 Barbers Hill 34-5
2 Leander Rouse 30-8
3 New Braunfels Canyon 35-6
4 Justin Northwest 32-8
5 Mission Sharyland 36-3
6 Lucas Lovejoy 20-13
7 Lubbock Cooper 29-4
8 Colleyville Heritage 31-7
9 Hallsville 30-5
10 Frisco Wakeland 23-4
11 Liberty Hill 33-8
12 Forney 34-3
13 Mission Veterans Memorial 26-5
14 Smithson Valley 30-7
15 Amarillo 26-9
16 Midlothian 33-4
17 El Paso 27-6
18 Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 29-6
19 McKinney North 17-8
20 Alamo Heights 25-9
21 Austin McCallum 23-13
22 Frisco Independence 27-6
23 Harlandale 21-5
24 Georgetown 23-16
25 Fulshear 23-8
Class 4A
1 Bellville 30-9
2 Godley 26-6
3 Farmersville 36-2
4 Aubrey 29-8
5 La Vernia 30-9
6 San Antonio Davenport 30-5
7 Pleasanton 35-2
8 Celina 28-2
9 Canton 25-7
10 Canyon Randall 27-8
11 Hereford 28-7
12 Port Lavaca Calhoun 28-5
13 Spring Hill 25-7
14 Rockport-Fulton 25-7
15 Bullard 28-8
16 Stephenville 24-8
17 Giddings 24-14
18 Salado 25-14
19 Burnet 20-11
20 Bridge City 24-10
21 Seminole 15-8
22 Corpus Christi Calallen 21-14
23 Texarkana Pleasant Grove 26-8
24 Sanger 26-10
25 Glen Rose 22-10
Class 3A
1 Bushland 28-4
2 Gunter 31-6
3 Holliday 33-2
4 Columbus 34-3
5 Hardin 26-4
6 Fairfield 30-3
7 Peaster 28-4
8 White Oak 32-7
9 Tatum 33-6
10 Boyd 28-8
11 Compass Academy 22-3
12 Mount Vernon 22-2
13 Shallowater 30-4
14 Wall 32-5
15 East Bernard 29-7
16 Central Heights 30-8
17 Tarkington 25-7
18 Edgewood 26-8
19 Grandview 25-8
20 Bells 28-8
21 San Antonio Randolph 19-8
22 Mineola 25-8
23 Atlanta 18-6
24 Anderson-Shiro 22-10
25 Skidmore-Tynan 22-9
Class 2A
1 Jewett Leon 34-5
2 Wink 32-5
3 Iola 32-3
4 Normangee 29-8
5 Windthorst 28-8
6 Thrall 22-13
7 Beckville 26-10
8 Harper 24-5
9 Cumby 21-4
10 Amarillo Highland Park 28-7
11 Plains 24-12
12 San Augustine 12-2
13 Lindsay 27-9
14 Whitewright 26-10
15 Johnson City 26-10
16 Crawford 19-17
17 Albany 19-7
18 Bremond 25-10
19 Valley Mills 31-3
20 Shiner 23-12
21 Three Rivers 23-8
22 Tom Bean 25-10
23 Premont 8-0
24 Hamilton 22-7
25 Ropes 25-8
Class 1A
1 Fayetteville 34-3
2 Blum 22-12
3 Veribest 27-2
4 Chester 26-10
5 Klondike 26-13
6 Neches 23-8
7 Dodd City 21-10
8 Saint Jo 25-7
9 Rochelle 21-6
10 Richards 22-8
11 Benjamin 23-5
12 Pettus 14-4
13 San Isidro 16-6
14 Northside 23-12
15 McMullen County 14-8
16 Bronte 17-15
17 Van Horn 22-13
18 Munday 15-8
19 Buena Vista 14-12
20 Graford 15-12
21 Bynum 7-3
22 Harrold 12-6
23 Penelope 15-13
24 Oglesby 11-8
25 Bryson 17-14