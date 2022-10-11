 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crawford, Midway move up in high school volleyball polls this week as Valley Mills slips 7 spots

Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll

Released Oct. 10, 2022

Class 6A

1 Dallas Highland Park 34-2

2 Houston Cypress Ranch 36-2

3 Prosper 29-6

4 Plano West 25-2

5 Austin Lake Travis 31-10

6 Katy Tompkins 31-3

7 San Antonio O'Connor 36-4

8 Fort Bend Ridge Point 33-6

9 Houston Clear Springs 32-7

10 Bridgeland 32-7

11 Dripping Springs 33-10

12 Grand Oaks 32-9

13 Laredo United 29-4

14 Arlington Martin 24-7

15 The Woodlands 32-9

16 Los Fresnos 30-5

17 Byron Nelson 32-4

18 Garland Sachse 28-10

19 San Antonio Clark 30-8

20 Waxahachie 32-10

21 Midway 32-10

22 Austin Westlake 30-11

23 Fort Worth Boswell 28-10

24 El Paso Coronado 23-9

25 Round Rock 27-11

Class 5A

1 Barbers Hill 34-5

2 Leander Rouse 30-8

3 New Braunfels Canyon 35-6

4 Justin Northwest 32-8

5 Mission Sharyland 36-3

6 Lucas Lovejoy 20-13

7 Lubbock Cooper 29-4

8 Colleyville Heritage 31-7

9 Hallsville 30-5

10 Frisco Wakeland 23-4

11 Liberty Hill 33-8

12 Forney 34-3

13 Mission Veterans Memorial 26-5

14 Smithson Valley 30-7

15 Amarillo 26-9

16 Midlothian 33-4

17 El Paso 27-6

18 Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 29-6

19 McKinney North 17-8

20 Alamo Heights 25-9

21 Austin McCallum 23-13

22 Frisco Independence 27-6

23 Harlandale 21-5

24 Georgetown 23-16

25 Fulshear 23-8

Class 4A

1 Bellville 30-9

2 Godley 26-6

3 Farmersville 36-2

4 Aubrey 29-8

5 La Vernia 30-9

6 San Antonio Davenport 30-5

7 Pleasanton 35-2

8 Celina 28-2

9 Canton 25-7

10 Canyon Randall 27-8

11 Hereford 28-7

12 Port Lavaca Calhoun 28-5

13 Spring Hill 25-7

14 Rockport-Fulton 25-7

15 Bullard 28-8

16 Stephenville 24-8

17 Giddings 24-14

18 Salado 25-14

19 Burnet 20-11

20 Bridge City 24-10

21 Seminole 15-8

22 Corpus Christi Calallen 21-14

23 Texarkana Pleasant Grove 26-8

24 Sanger 26-10

25 Glen Rose 22-10

Class 3A

1 Bushland 28-4

2 Gunter 31-6

3 Holliday 33-2

4 Columbus 34-3

5 Hardin 26-4

6 Fairfield 30-3

7 Peaster 28-4

8 White Oak 32-7

9 Tatum 33-6

10 Boyd 28-8

11 Compass Academy 22-3

12 Mount Vernon 22-2

13 Shallowater 30-4

14 Wall 32-5

15 East Bernard 29-7

16 Central Heights 30-8

17 Tarkington 25-7

18 Edgewood 26-8

19 Grandview 25-8

20 Bells 28-8

21 San Antonio Randolph 19-8

22 Mineola 25-8

23 Atlanta 18-6

24 Anderson-Shiro 22-10

25 Skidmore-Tynan 22-9

Class 2A

1 Jewett Leon 34-5

2 Wink 32-5

3 Iola 32-3

4 Normangee 29-8

5 Windthorst 28-8

6 Thrall 22-13

7 Beckville 26-10

8 Harper 24-5

9 Cumby 21-4

10 Amarillo Highland Park 28-7

11 Plains 24-12

12 San Augustine 12-2

13 Lindsay 27-9

14 Whitewright 26-10

15 Johnson City 26-10

16 Crawford 19-17

17 Albany 19-7

18 Bremond 25-10

19 Valley Mills 31-3

20 Shiner 23-12

21 Three Rivers 23-8

22 Tom Bean 25-10

23 Premont 8-0

24 Hamilton 22-7

25 Ropes 25-8

Class 1A

1 Fayetteville 34-3

2 Blum 22-12

3 Veribest 27-2

4 Chester 26-10

5 Klondike 26-13

6 Neches 23-8

7 Dodd City 21-10

8 Saint Jo 25-7

9 Rochelle 21-6

10 Richards 22-8

11 Benjamin 23-5

12 Pettus 14-4

13 San Isidro 16-6

14 Northside 23-12

15 McMullen County 14-8

16 Bronte 17-15

17 Van Horn 22-13

18 Munday 15-8

19 Buena Vista 14-12

20 Graford 15-12

21 Bynum 7-3

22 Harrold 12-6

23 Penelope 15-13

24 Oglesby 11-8

25 Bryson 17-14

