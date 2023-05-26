Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Crawford Lady Pirates softball dynasty can match credits with anyone out there in Central Texas sports land.

The Lady Pirates won the Class 2A state championship in 2019 (their third in program history) and quite possibly missed out on another one when COVID-19 shut down the 2020 season. Crawford picked back up in 2021 and reached the 2A state championship game. Though they fell in a heartbreaker in the final, it only fueled the Lady Pirates moving forward.

“I feel like when you lose, especially in the final, it just changes something,” said Crawford senior Kenzie Jones, who started in the circle as a sophomore in 2021. “You’re a completely different person, a different team. You care more. I think that’s kind of what we carried into last year to be so successful. And this year too because we have so many returners.”

The Lady Pirates used that motivation to carry them all the way to the 2A state title a year ago. Jones once again got the start in the circle and pitched a gem. She struck out five and held Lovelady to three hits in seven innings to help Crawford clinch its fourth state championship.

That’s three straight state final appearances for Crawford, which came into the postseason this spring ranked No. 1 in 2A.

The Lady Pirates’ bid to keep that streak going faces a major challenge in the 2A Region 2 final this weekend. Crawford (34-2) will play No. 5 Trenton (30-1-1) at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Waxahachie. The winner of the one-game, win-or-go-home matchup earns a berth in the state tournament next Tuesday and Wednesday at McCombs Field in Austin.

Crawford has been rolling through the playoffs so far, posting five shutouts and scoring double-digit runs in five games en route to a perfect 7-0 postseason record so far.

But they’re not expecting anymore laughers.

“We can’t afford to have a bad inning because we only get seven as opposed to 14 or more (in a series),” Crawford senior catcher Haley Holmes said. “Every inning has to be serious.”

Crawford coach Kirk Allen, who has been at the helm of all four Lady Pirate state championship teams, went through the list of the teams left in 2A. There’s Stamford, which rallied to defeat Crawford in the state final in 2021, a scary-good Trenton team that the Lady Pirates will see on Saturday and several others (Como Pickton, Weimar, Shiner) that have shown they’re on the level to be the last team standing.

Crawford High School celebrated its last day of school last week and five Lady Pirates have already graduated. That gave them the chance to focus on softball this week.

On Thursday morning, they were at the school’s softball diamond fine tuning in a way that’s unique to an uber-experienced squad. Crawford returned eight players who started in the state championship game a year ago, plus key returners from the injured list and a new piece or two. They know what it takes at this stage. They’ve grown up doing it.

Allen said he stressed at the beginning of this week that the team had at most a little more than a week left to play together. That message seems to have gotten through.

“We’ve practiced a lot harder and our practices have been more of a grind than just going through the motions like we would in district,” Crawford junior Savanna Pogue said. “I think we need to enjoy every moment like we have so far this week.”

Jones, who has signed to play college softball at New Mexico, said her senior season has gone by fast. She knows she still has some summer ball with some of her teammates and that Crawford’s legacy is in good hands with a strong junior class. So there’s been no need for heightened emotions around the Lady Pirates’ diamond.

On the other hand, the Crawford team can sense the moment. The Lady Pirates have had their eyes on Trenton through invitational tournament play earlier in the spring and in the playoffs. Of course, as the defending state champions, it’s an easy bet Crawford has had Trenton’s attention as well. Allen said he expects Trenton has scouted the Lady Pirates well, so Crawford has been working on weaknesses.

Come Saturday afternoon, it will be high stakes once again as Crawford battles to get back to the state tournament.

“At the end of the day, we’re 0-0 against each other,” Jones said. “(Trenton’s) record doesn’t matter, our record doesn’t matter. We just go play. I think that helps us to not be freaked out by them being so good.”