Crawford overwhelms Tom Bean in regional semis, 3-0

When the likes of Warden (11 kills), Taylor Westerfeld (8) and Ray (5) are pounding away at the net, it certainly catches the eye. But an underrated element of Crawford’s attack is the impetus behind the rally. That is, the back-row passing of the likes of libero Addi Goldenberg and outside hitter McKenna Post. They combined for 19 digs. Westerfeld also proved impenetrable in that regard, tallying 14 digs.

“Addie and McKenna both are great,” Coker said. “They’re so good defensively. It’s hard for people to get a ball down on us, and it’s frustrating for hitters when they never get to see a ball hit the ground. So I just think we’re really good and getting better and better in serve-receive. It’s been another great year in that regard.”

Tom Bean jumped out to a 5-3 lead at the start of the second set, but the lead would be short-lived. Crawford responded with a 10-0 run, fueled by some heavy hitting from Westerfeld. One of her most devastating deliveries came on an overpass by the Lady Cats, and the Crawford senior seemed to say, “Thank you” as she leaped up and redirected it back with high velocity for the point.

Moody showed herself steady, with five kills in eight tries and 36 assists for the match.