Crawford overwhelms Tom Bean in regional semis, 3-0

ENNIS — The defending state champion Crawford Lady Pirates made a point on Monday night.
Well, in truth, they made 75 of them — quite a few punctuated with an exclamation point.
Coming out like a house on fire by winning the first 15 points of the night, Crawford overwhelmed Tom Bean to win their Region II-2A semifinal volleyball matchup, 25-4, 25-8, 25-12, at Ennis’s Lion Gym. The Lady Pirates (30-3) advance onward to the regional final, where they’ll await Bremond, a five-set winner over Poolville on Monday night.
When you’ve won two of the past three 2A state titles, you’re going to probably be a handful for most of your 2A opponents. But on this night, Crawford was more like two handfuls, as it swatted Tom Bean (22-5) from all angles.
“I was really proud of our kids. They were really focused, kind of on a mission right now,” Crawford coach Jeff Coker said. “Just really proud that they came out and executed the things that we talked about, and just thought we were really, really good tonight, right from the get-go.”
In the age of rally scoring, where every rally brings a point, a score of 25-4 represents utter domination. Yet that’s exactly the lopsided count the Lady Pirates conveyed on the ledger in the opening set.
Sometimes it was Kylie Ray swooping in from the right side. Other times it was Katie Warden thumping away from the left. As always, setter Lexi Moody showed herself capable of driving the bus behind the wheel, as she made sage snap decisions to either set up the likes of Warden or Ray for kills, or to befuddle the Tom Bean defenders with well-timed dumps.
Even a Lady Cats timeout did nothing to quell the Crawford momentum. Tom Bean didn’t score until a Moody block attempt dropped just out of bounds. At that point, the Lady Pirates were locked and loaded, already up 15-1.
“We’ve really been working on coming out strong,” Warden said. “In the past, I feel like we’ve been one of the team that kind of catches up. But I feel like we’re getting a lot better, serving more aggressive and scouting the other teams. Just really working on pushing points early.”
A sign hanging in front of the Tom Bean student section announced, “You Just Got Served.” But, in reality, it was the Lady Pirates who brought the unfriendly customer service. The Lady Cats were playing without their setter Raylynn Adams, who had an emergency appendectomy Monday morning. That sent their normal starting libero Morgan Stroud to the front row to play setter, taking away another steady passer from the back line of defense.
But, again, the way Crawford served, it might not have mattered. The Lady Pirates dialed up nine aces on the night, including three from Ray, who employs a fierce jump serve.
“We just wanted to serve tough. I thought we did that,” Coker said. “We knew that that might give us a real big advantage. We knew they had some big kids, so we wanted to make sure we were hitting around blockers and not sitting there getting blocked. I thought we did a really good job of that. I just thought our kids showed up and came to play.”
When the likes of Warden (11 kills), Taylor Westerfeld (8) and Ray (5) are pounding away at the net, it certainly catches the eye. But an underrated element of Crawford’s attack is the impetus behind the rally. That is, the back-row passing of the likes of libero Addi Goldenberg and outside hitter McKenna Post. They combined for 19 digs. Westerfeld also proved impenetrable in that regard, tallying 14 digs.
“Addie and McKenna both are great,” Coker said. “They’re so good defensively. It’s hard for people to get a ball down on us, and it’s frustrating for hitters when they never get to see a ball hit the ground. So I just think we’re really good and getting better and better in serve-receive. It’s been another great year in that regard.”
Tom Bean jumped out to a 5-3 lead at the start of the second set, but the lead would be short-lived. Crawford responded with a 10-0 run, fueled by some heavy hitting from Westerfeld. One of her most devastating deliveries came on an overpass by the Lady Cats, and the Crawford senior seemed to say, “Thank you” as she leaped up and redirected it back with high velocity for the point.
Moody showed herself steady, with five kills in eight tries and 36 assists for the match.
Behind the hitting of Kyndle Selman, Tom Bean kept things close for a little while in the third, as the Lady Cats trailed just 10-7 after a Selman spike to the back corner. But once Crawford finds the rhythm, it tends to dance away, and Westerfeld and Warden sparked a strong closing surge.
“Multiply the joy” is Crawford’s motto this season, and the looks on the Lady Pirates’ faces signal that they’re rejoicing with each new step.
“We all have so much fun playing together, especially whenever we get to win,” Warden said.
Added Coker, “Multiply joy has kind of been our theme all year. We talk about it being Jesus first, others second and yourself third. Just playing for each other, and then everything going on with the pandemic and a divided nation, if we can do something to bring joy to our community and seeing how excited these kids get, it’s super fun.”
