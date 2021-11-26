Crawford relies on backup power to give Italy the boot, 20-13

ALVARADO — Trailing 13-6 early in the fourth quarter, Crawford desperately needed a spark in Friday’s Class 2A Div. I regional game against Italy. With its big names sidelined by injury — quarterback Luke Torbert early in last week’s game and leading rusher Breck Chambers in the first quarter on Friday — the Pirates got that spark from the smallest man on the roster.

Luke Rodriguez, listed at 5-5, 130 pounds on the roster, broke free on a rush and partially blocked a punt from the end zone, giving the Pirates the ball at the Italy 26. Two plays later, Crawford quarterback Ethan Althoff floated a 30-yard touchdown pass to Trey Dobie in the corner of the end zone and Chambers limped onto the field to boot the extra point, tying the game at 13.

Crawford took the lead on a six-yard run by Colt Murphree midway through the fourth quarter and hung on to beat the Gladiators, 20-13. The Pirates (13-0) are beat up, but still unbeaten going into next week’s regional final against Marlin (10-3).

“Luis is probably the smallest guy on the field in most games,” Crawford coach Greg Jacobs said of Rodriguez. “But he plays with heart and he hustles on every play.”