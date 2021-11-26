Crawford relies on backup power to give Italy the boot, 20-13

ALVARADO — Trailing 13-6 early in the fourth quarter, Crawford desperately needed a spark in Friday’s Class 2A Div. I regional game against Italy. With its big names sidelined by injury — quarterback Luke Torbert early in last week’s game and leading rusher Breck Chambers in the first quarter on Friday — the Pirates got that spark from the smallest man on the roster.
Luke Rodriguez, listed at 5-5, 130 pounds on the roster, broke free on a rush and partially blocked a punt from the end zone, giving the Pirates the ball at the Italy 26. Two plays later, Crawford quarterback Ethan Althoff floated a 30-yard touchdown pass to Trey Dobie in the corner of the end zone and Chambers limped onto the field to boot the extra point, tying the game at 13.
Crawford took the lead on a six-yard run by Colt Murphree midway through the fourth quarter and hung on to beat the Gladiators, 20-13. The Pirates (13-0) are beat up, but still unbeaten going into next week’s regional final against Marlin (10-3).
“Luis is probably the smallest guy on the field in most games,” Crawford coach Greg Jacobs said of Rodriguez. “But he plays with heart and he hustles on every play.”
Torbert was on the sidelines on crutches when Friday’s game kicked off. He was joined by Chambers soon thereafter after Chambers twisted an ankle on the first series of the game. He would return in the second half to resume his kicking duties only — booting two critical extra points in the fourth quarter before injuring his knee on the second.
The Pirates turned to Althoff and a committee of running backs to find offense, and relied on their defense through much of the game. Logan Borkowski’s interception of Italy quarterback Jayden Saxon set up Crawford’s first score. Althoff connected with Dobie on an 11-yard scoring strike to make it 6-0. With Chambers benched, the Pirates unsuccessfully went for two.
Italy got on the board late in the second quarter when Saxon threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Dredrick Owens to take a 7-6 lead into halftime.
The Gladiators marched 89 yards and ate up six minutes of the third-quarter clock to go up 13-6 on a one-yard run by Saxon. Running back Jaiden Barr had a 32-yard run to set up the score.
The Pirate defense forced a fourth down deep inside Italy territory, setting up the Rodriguez block. After Althoff’s game-tying touchdown pass, Chambers kicked the extra point, and the Gladiators were flagged for roughing the kicker on the play.
Camron Walker’s 24-yard run set up Crawford’s go-ahead touchdown, a six-yard run by Murphree at the 5:33 mark of the fourth quarter. Chambers again kicked the extra point, and the Gladiators again roughed the kicker. Chambers was helped to the bench with an injured knee. His status was unknown, Jacobs said.
The Gladiators threatened twice late in the game. On their first try, Rodriguez jumped on a fumbled snap to end the drive. On the second, Lanie Fisher sacked Saxon on third down at the Crawford 17. Saxon’s fourth-down pass attempt was incomplete as time expired.
Seven different backs ran the ball for Crawford, often out of a three-back set. Brady Ward led all rushers with 44 yards on 11 carries. Walker finished with 31 yards on seven carries.
Althoff finished 3-of-13 passing for 72 yards and two touchdowns.
The Pirates picked off Saxon three times and recovered two fumbles in the game.