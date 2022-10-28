Crawford rips Riesel to earn top seed in district, 43-0

CRAWFORD — The Crawford running game was firing on all cylinders from the opening kickoff Friday night.

Breck Chambers ran for 162 yards and three touchdowns, Camron Walker added 121 and a score, and Crawford clinched at least a share of the District 8-2A Division I title and the league’s No. 1 seed with a 43-0 win over Riesel at Pirate Stadium.

Crawford travels to Bruceville-Eddy next week with a chance to complete an undefeated regular season.

“We’re looking forward to it. We’ve got one more game to take care of,” Crawford coach Greg Jacobs said. “We get past that, then we can really focus on the most important thing, and that’s the playoffs.”

Chambers scored on runs of 9, 26 and 78 yards in the first quarter, and Walker darted 66 yards for a second-quarter TD as the Pirates scored touchdowns on each of their first four possessions and needed only a total of 11 plays in doing so.

“Our running game executed really well,” Jacobs said. “We’ve got some kids that this is their last home game, and it was really important to them. They wanted to go out and make a statement, and they did.”

All told, Crawford ran for 323 yards and passed for 142, with quarterbacks Ethan Althoff and Kade Smith throwing for 71 apiece.

Riesel (4-5, 3-3) will host Bosqueville next week, with both teams fighting for the fourth and final playoff spot.

The Pirates (9-0, 6-0) received another stellar outing from their defense, which pitched its fifth shutout of the season. Crawford has allowed seven points or less in eight of its nine games.

Riesel finished with 190 yards of total offense, 169 of which came on the ground. Riesel quarterback Gavin Oliver was its leading ground-gainer with 88 yards.

“We had some hits and misses early. We had some misalignments, and that was probably due to me,” Jacobs said. “But they play with such intensity on defense, and they have so much pride. They’ve built a lot of unity, and they’re really determined to try and keep opponents out of the end zone. They find ways.”

Crawford added scores on its first two possessions of the second half, with Ethan Althoff connecting with Graham Pearson for a 2-yard touchdown and Luis Rodriguez plowing in for a 3-yard run.

Riesel’s most promising drive of the night came spanned the third and fourth quarters. The Indians moved from their own 28 to the Crawford 14 before a fumble thwarted the scoring opportunity.

“It seems like in the second half they get refocused defensively,” Jacobs said. “They don’t want to let each other down, and that’s the mark of a team that’s got a lot of experience, a lot of want to and a lot of determination. I couldn’t be more proud of the effort in all three phases of the game tonight.”