Crawford rolls over Dawson, 59-12

The Crawford Pirates opened their pursuit of another deep run in the Class 2A Division I playoffs Thursday night with a dominant 59-12 bi-district win over Dawson at Midway’s Panther Stadium.
For the 11-0 Pirates, dominating has been a consistent season-long theme. Crawford has outscored its 11 opponents 478-78, and really only been tested once.
Tolar, the second-place team in District 7-2A Div. I, stayed close in the opening game of district play on Oct. 1, losing 19-7. Other than that game, Crawford’s average margin of victory has been 46-7 in 2021.
The tone Thursday night was established on the first play of the game, when Pirate defensive lineman Lanie Fisher sacked Dawson quarterback Cade Onstott for an 8-yard loss. That led to a three-and-out for the Bulldogs, and following a Dawson punt, Crawford only needed two plays to open the scoring. Running back Camron Walker went around the left side for a 12-yard score.
Later in the first quarter, the Pirate defense added two fumble returns for touchdowns. First, linebacker Luis Rodriguez picked up a loose ball and rumbled into the end zone from 18 yards out. About two minutes later, defensive back Colt Murphree gobbled up another Dawson fumble. His scoop-and-score covered 21 yards.
A 30-yard field goal by Breck Chambers made the score 24-0 at the end of the first quarter. From there, the only question was what the final tally would be.
Dawson’s lone first-half highlight was about as big a run as possible. Early in the second quarter, running back Roberto Ramirez carried the ball on a seemingly-ordinary third-down draw up the middle. However, he burst through a scrum at the line of scrimmage, and raced 92 yards straight down the middle of the field. A Crawford defender actually caught him and tackled him around the 1-yard line, but he fell in the end zone for the unlikely touchdown.
That run was also the Bulldogs’ first first down of the game. They finished with seven.
Crawford’s offensive attack was extremely balanced. Chambers, Walker and Brady Ward all had over 70 rushing yards. Seven different Pirates found the end zone.
Crawford quarterback Luke Torbert was 3 of 5 for 92 yards with one touchdown. He connected with wide receiver Cash Bolgiano on a 39-yard scoring pass in the third quarter.
Crawford suited up 37 players Thursday, while Dawson, who finished the year 3-8, had 18.
The Pirates advance to play Celeste in the next round.