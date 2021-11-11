Crawford rolls over Dawson, 59-12

The Crawford Pirates opened their pursuit of another deep run in the Class 2A Division I playoffs Thursday night with a dominant 59-12 bi-district win over Dawson at Midway’s Panther Stadium.

For the 11-0 Pirates, dominating has been a consistent season-long theme. Crawford has outscored its 11 opponents 478-78, and really only been tested once.

Tolar, the second-place team in District 7-2A Div. I, stayed close in the opening game of district play on Oct. 1, losing 19-7. Other than that game, Crawford’s average margin of victory has been 46-7 in 2021.

The tone Thursday night was established on the first play of the game, when Pirate defensive lineman Lanie Fisher sacked Dawson quarterback Cade Onstott for an 8-yard loss. That led to a three-and-out for the Bulldogs, and following a Dawson punt, Crawford only needed two plays to open the scoring. Running back Camron Walker went around the left side for a 12-yard score.

Later in the first quarter, the Pirate defense added two fumble returns for touchdowns. First, linebacker Luis Rodriguez picked up a loose ball and rumbled into the end zone from 18 yards out. About two minutes later, defensive back Colt Murphree gobbled up another Dawson fumble. His scoop-and-score covered 21 yards.