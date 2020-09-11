Crawford rushing attack can’t be contained in 62-0 win over Axtell

AXTELL — Cannon fire rang throughout the night as the Crawford fans celebrated their team’s strong offensive performance culminating in a 62–0 win for the Pirates over the Axtell Longhorns at Ellison Field.

Not only was Crawford’s (3-0) offense operating like a well-oiled machine, the defense made an impact of their own causing multiple turnovers and not allowing a first down until late in the second quarter. The two came together to pose problems for the Longhorns all night and showed why Crawford is currently considered one of the best teams in Central Texas.

Axtell (0-3) was scoreless for the first half while Crawford found the end zone with ease. Pirates Quarterback Tanner Merenda was able to score by both air and land, finishing the night four of six in passing for 103 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Merenda found paydirt from four yards out and was one of six different Crawford players to score on the evening.

Crawford running backs Breck Chambers and Garrett Pearson added to the cutthroat rushing attack of the Pirates. Chambers carried the ball eight times for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Pearson had three carries for 64-yards and a touchdown, along with a 50-yard touchdown reception.