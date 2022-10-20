 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Crawford’s streak snapped, but Lady Pirates still on top

  • 0
Crawford Valley Mills

Valley Mills middle hitter Kamryn Pankonien battles for the net with Crawford middle hitter Bre Featherston in the second set on Tuesday night.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Wins can be historic, but losses can be, too.

When the 19th-ranked Valley Mills volleyball team knocked off No. 16 Crawford in five sets Tuesday night, it represented a monumental breakthrough victory for the Lady Eagle program.

It also represented the end of one of the more impressive streaks in Central Texas.

Crawford’s loss ended a 147-match district winning streak that dated back to 2011. That’s a rather incredible run of supremacy. But streaks don’t last forever, and it’s not like Crawford’s season is over.

Far from it.

“We’ve got to go start a new streak Friday,” said Crawford head coach Jeff Coker, after Tuesday’s match. “That’s what I told them. We can’t let this (loss) beat us twice.”

At 6-1 in District 15-2A, Crawford still leads the district and needs only one more win to clinch the loop championship. It will host Bosqueville on Friday.

Tribune-Herald sports editor Brice Cherry contributed to this story.

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

It's not even a question: This is the best week of the regular season in Central Texas high school football. DJ Ramirez, Chad Conine and Brice Cherry break down the biggest of big games in this week's podcast, available on WacoTrib.com or wherever you find your podcasts.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 8

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 8

Check out our big Friday night preview and Trib staff predictions: China Spring-La Vega, Lorena-Rockdale, Groesbeck-Fairfield, Crawford-Moody, University-Elgin, Midway-Cove and more. #txhsfb

Watch Now: Related Video

What to know about the NFL and concussions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert