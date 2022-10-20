Crawford’s streak snapped, but Lady Pirates still on top

Wins can be historic, but losses can be, too.

When the 19th-ranked Valley Mills volleyball team knocked off No. 16 Crawford in five sets Tuesday night, it represented a monumental breakthrough victory for the Lady Eagle program.

It also represented the end of one of the more impressive streaks in Central Texas.

Crawford’s loss ended a 147-match district winning streak that dated back to 2011. That’s a rather incredible run of supremacy. But streaks don’t last forever, and it’s not like Crawford’s season is over.

Far from it.

“We’ve got to go start a new streak Friday,” said Crawford head coach Jeff Coker, after Tuesday’s match. “That’s what I told them. We can’t let this (loss) beat us twice.”

At 6-1 in District 15-2A, Crawford still leads the district and needs only one more win to clinch the loop championship. It will host Bosqueville on Friday.