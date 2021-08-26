 Skip to main content
Crawford setter Lexi Moody claims statewide honor
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Crawford setter Lexi Moody claims statewide honor

Crawford senior setter Lexi Moody got the season started by putting up impressive numbers and earning a statewide honor.

Lexi Moody, Crawford (copy)

Lexi Moody

On Monday, Moody was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association/MaxPreps Texas Player of the Week for the week of Aug. 16-22.

Moody posted an amazing 248 assists in a busy week in which the Lady Pirates played 21 sets. She also recorded 61 digs, nine blocks and three aces.

Crawford (19-2) is the top ranked team in Class 2A in the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll.

