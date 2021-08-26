Crawford setter Lexi Moody claims statewide honor

Crawford senior setter Lexi Moody got the season started by putting up impressive numbers and earning a statewide honor.
On Monday, Moody was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association/MaxPreps Texas Player of the Week for the week of Aug. 16-22.
Moody posted an amazing 248 assists in a busy week in which the Lady Pirates played 21 sets. She also recorded 61 digs, nine blocks and three aces.
Crawford (19-2) is the top ranked team in Class 2A in the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!