Crawford shows toughness, but Hawley slips away with 34-20 state semifinal win

MINERAL WELLS — Third-ranked Crawford stood tough.

The Pirates were down by eight going into the final quarter, but an interception and a pair of turnovers on downs allowed second-ranked Hawley to take the 34-20 win in the Class 2A Div. I state semifinals and send the Pirates home a game away from Jerryworld.

It marked the first loss of the season for Crawford (14-1), and also marked the second straight season that Hawley (15-0) ended the Pirates’ season in the state semis.

After coming off the field in the second quarter on wobbly legs, looking dazed due to an illegal block by the Hawley defense, Breck Chambers gritted through and returned in the second half. A 27-yard run by the senior running back put the Pirates on the Bearcat 4-yard line before Chambers forged through for the touchdown with 40 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Pirates forced Hawley to punt on the next drive but just as they were on a roll, Luke Torbert’s pass was snatched away by Bearcat safety/wide receiver Kason O’Shields.

Hawley put on a double-pass play as quarterback Rodey Hooper tossed the ball to O’Shields who hit Diontay Ramon deep in Crawford territory for a 41-yard gain. A pair of runs by Austin Crumpton put distance between the Bearcats and the Pirates as the final score of the night.

Crawford held on to hope with just under six minutes left to play. A QB sneak picked up a first down then a few plays later Chambers pushed through to covert on 4th-and-1 but another three plays had the pIrates at 4th-and-6. Just as Torbert got set to find a target he was forced up by the Hawley defense and threw an incomplete pass as Ramon wrapped a hand around his ankle.

A fumble by the Bearcats breathed hope into the Pirates but with 2:23 on the clock it wasn’t enough and Crawford turned it over on downs again on a pair of incomplete passes and keeper for no gain. The Bearcats got the ball back and took a knee as time ran out.

The Pirates’ offense ate up the first seven or so minutes of the game on a series of carries by Chambers and Cash Bolgiano then broke onto the scoreboard with a 15-yard QB keep by Torbert.

But the Bearcats didn’t take long to answer as Hawley constructed opportunities for itself from the get go, putting on blocks to allow its running backs through and finding its receivers in space. An 8-yard dash by Cumpton and a two-point conversion capped off a 75-yard, three-and-a-half minute march that allowed the Bearcats to take the lead.

Crawford was hurt by a false start on the first snap of the following drive. A short carry by Colt Cunningham got the Pirates back to the original line of scrimmage but an incomplete pass from Torbert and a sack forced them to punt at the start of the second quarter.

Hawley added to its advantage in three plays. The Bearcats overcame a false start of their own with a 20-plus-yard pass from Hooper to O’Shields who then took off before being brought down at the Crawford 12-yard line by Trey Dobie. Hooper hit Will Scott with the touchdown pass but the extra kick looped into the arms of a Pirates’ defender. However, a return was halted by one of Hawley’s linemen.

Crawford came within one of the Bearcats as Torbert faked a handoff and went for the quarterback sneak to pick up a first down on the second play of the ensuing attack. A pitch to Chambers and another QB keeper had the Pirates at the Hawley 38. Bolgiano swerved through the defense and blasted into the end zone for the score. The kick went wide.

Cumpton got the Bearcats into the red zone with a leap over Torbert. Then Hooper found O’Shields who flew over Chambers but into the arms of Dobie for a five-yard gain. Cumpton picked up another three yards to grab the first down and then fell through for the touchdown. Despite a false start, Hooper was able to get the ball to Scott in the corner of the zone for the two-point conversion.

The Pirates went three-and-out and punted. Crawford was able to get Hawley to punt, although almost losing Chambers to the illegal block in the process, and went into the half down 22-13.