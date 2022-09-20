 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crawford slips to 25th in statewide volleyball poll

Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll

Released Sept. 19, 2022

Class 6A

1 Dallas Highland Park 27-2

2 Houston Cypress Ranch 30-2

3 Prosper 22-6

4 Bridgeland 28-6

5 The Woodlands 27-8

6 Plano West 19-2

7 Austin Lake Travis 25-10

8 Katy Tompkins 25-3

9 San Antonio O'Connor 30-4

10 Dripping Springs 28-9

11 Byron Nelson 27-2

12 Fort Bend Ridge Point 27-6

13 Laredo United 24-4

14 Houston Clear Springs 27-7

15 Pasadena Memorial 19-3

16 Los Fresnos 26-5

17 Grand Oaks 26-9

18 Arlington Martin 18-7

19 Garland Sachse 23-10

20 Conroe 35-2

21 Jersey Village 23-7

22 San Antonio Clark 25-8

23 Wylie East 16-6

24 Waxahachie 25-10

25 Austin Westlake 25-10

Class 5A

1 Lucas Lovejoy 16-12

2 Barbers Hill 28-5

3 Liberty Hill 28-7

4 Leander Rouse 24-8

5 New Braunfels Canyon 29-6

6 Justin Northwest 27-9

7 Mission Sharyland 30-3

8 Lubbock Cooper 25-4

9 Forney 28-2

10 Colleyville Heritage 25-7

11 Hallsville 23-5

12 Frisco Wakeland 17-4

13 Smithson Valley 25-6

14 Midlothian 26-3

15 Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 22-5

16 Mission Veterans Memorial

17 Pflugerville Hendrickson 24-10

18 San Antonio Southwest 23-6

19 El Paso 21-6

20 San Antonio North Side 20-6

21 Boerne Champion 24-6

22 Friendswood 23-9

23 Brownsville Veterans Memorial 19-6

24 Texarkana 21-8

25 Amarillo 22-9

Class 4A

1 Pleasanton 30-1

2 Port Lavaca Calhoun 23-4

3 West Plains 24-3

4 Bellville 24-9

5 Hereford 23-6

6 San Antonio Davenport 25-4

7 Celina 23-1

8 Godley 21-6

9 Aubrey 23-7

10 Kaufman 22-8

11 Floresville 21-6

12 Sunnyvale 17-5

13 Brownsboro 17-5

14 Rockport-Fulton 20-6

15 Wimberley 22-7

16 Farmersville 30-2

17 Canton 20-7

18 Stephenville 19-8

19 Spring Hill 18-6

20 La Vernia 24-9

21 Glen Rose 18-8

22 Graham 22-9

23 Bridge City 18-9

24 Fredericksburg 20-10

25 Van 17-9

Class 3A

1 Bushland 25-4

2 Gunter 25-6

3 Holliday 29-2

4 Mount Vernon 17-1

5 Columbus 28-3

6 Wall 26-3

7 Hardin 20-4

8 Shallowater 24-3

9 Fairfield 24-3

10 Peaster 22-4

11 Tatum 28-6

12 Bells 25-7

13 Boyd 22-8

14 White Oak 26-7

15 IDEA Weslaco Pike 12-1

16 Paris Chisum 26-3

17 S&S Consolidated 28-4

18 Compass Academy 17-3

19 East Bernard 24-7

20 Central Heights 25-8

21 Mineola 20-7

22 Jim Ned 22-8

23 Tarkington 19-7

24 Edgewood 21-8

25 Rains 19-8

Class 2A

1 Iola 29-2

2 Valley Mills 27-1

3 Jewett Leon 29-4

4 Beckville 21-9

5 Normangee 17-7

6 Wink 25-5

7 Windthorst 23-8

8 Thrall 18-13

9 Harper 18-5

10 Johnson City 23-9

11 Tom Bean 23-7

12 Ropes 22-6

13 Cumby 15-4

14 Poolville 18-8

15 Amarillo Highland Park 21-7

16 Three Rivers 18-8

17 Stacey 14-5

18 Lindsay 22-9

19 Hamilton 19-5

20 Whitewright 21-10

21 Shiner 18-11

22 Plains 21-9

23 Hull-Daisetta 17-8

24 Como-Pickton 19-9

25 Crawford 15-17

25 Thorndale 16-10

Class 1A

1 Fayetteville 29-2

2 Blum 17-11

3 Veribest 24-1

4 Munday 13-4

5 Benjamin 16-4

6 Saint Jo 21-6

7 Richards 17-7

8 Perrin-Whitt 15-6

9 Klondike 21-13

10 Neches 17-8

11 Dodd City 15-10

12 Aquilla 13-5

13 Chester 19-10

14 Graford 13-9

15 McMullen County 12-8

16 Van Horn 18-12

17 Northside 17-12

18 Rochelle 8-2

19 Chillicothe 10-8

20 Medina 11-10

21 Buckholts 8-9

22 Utopia 8-2

23 D'Hanis 9-12

24 Leverett's Chapel 10-14

25 Bluff Dale 9-6

25 Pettus 7-4

