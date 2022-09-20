Crawford slips to 25th in statewide volleyball poll

Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball Poll
Released Sept. 19, 2022
Class 6A
1 Dallas Highland Park 27-2
2 Houston Cypress Ranch 30-2
3 Prosper 22-6
4 Bridgeland 28-6
5 The Woodlands 27-8
6 Plano West 19-2
7 Austin Lake Travis 25-10
8 Katy Tompkins 25-3
9 San Antonio O'Connor 30-4
10 Dripping Springs 28-9
11 Byron Nelson 27-2
12 Fort Bend Ridge Point 27-6
13 Laredo United 24-4
14 Houston Clear Springs 27-7
15 Pasadena Memorial 19-3
16 Los Fresnos 26-5
17 Grand Oaks 26-9
18 Arlington Martin 18-7
19 Garland Sachse 23-10
20 Conroe 35-2
21 Jersey Village 23-7
22 San Antonio Clark 25-8
23 Wylie East 16-6
24 Waxahachie 25-10
25 Austin Westlake 25-10
Class 5A
1 Lucas Lovejoy 16-12
2 Barbers Hill 28-5
3 Liberty Hill 28-7
4 Leander Rouse 24-8
5 New Braunfels Canyon 29-6
6 Justin Northwest 27-9
7 Mission Sharyland 30-3
8 Lubbock Cooper 25-4
9 Forney 28-2
10 Colleyville Heritage 25-7
11 Hallsville 23-5
12 Frisco Wakeland 17-4
13 Smithson Valley 25-6
14 Midlothian 26-3
15 Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 22-5
16 Mission Veterans Memorial
17 Pflugerville Hendrickson 24-10
18 San Antonio Southwest 23-6
19 El Paso 21-6
20 San Antonio North Side 20-6
21 Boerne Champion 24-6
22 Friendswood 23-9
23 Brownsville Veterans Memorial 19-6
24 Texarkana 21-8
25 Amarillo 22-9
Class 4A
1 Pleasanton 30-1
2 Port Lavaca Calhoun 23-4
3 West Plains 24-3
4 Bellville 24-9
5 Hereford 23-6
6 San Antonio Davenport 25-4
7 Celina 23-1
8 Godley 21-6
9 Aubrey 23-7
10 Kaufman 22-8
11 Floresville 21-6
12 Sunnyvale 17-5
13 Brownsboro 17-5
14 Rockport-Fulton 20-6
15 Wimberley 22-7
16 Farmersville 30-2
17 Canton 20-7
18 Stephenville 19-8
19 Spring Hill 18-6
20 La Vernia 24-9
21 Glen Rose 18-8
22 Graham 22-9
23 Bridge City 18-9
24 Fredericksburg 20-10
25 Van 17-9
Class 3A
1 Bushland 25-4
2 Gunter 25-6
3 Holliday 29-2
4 Mount Vernon 17-1
5 Columbus 28-3
6 Wall 26-3
7 Hardin 20-4
8 Shallowater 24-3
9 Fairfield 24-3
10 Peaster 22-4
11 Tatum 28-6
12 Bells 25-7
13 Boyd 22-8
14 White Oak 26-7
15 IDEA Weslaco Pike 12-1
16 Paris Chisum 26-3
17 S&S Consolidated 28-4
18 Compass Academy 17-3
19 East Bernard 24-7
20 Central Heights 25-8
21 Mineola 20-7
22 Jim Ned 22-8
23 Tarkington 19-7
24 Edgewood 21-8
25 Rains 19-8
Class 2A
1 Iola 29-2
2 Valley Mills 27-1
3 Jewett Leon 29-4
4 Beckville 21-9
5 Normangee 17-7
6 Wink 25-5
7 Windthorst 23-8
8 Thrall 18-13
9 Harper 18-5
10 Johnson City 23-9
11 Tom Bean 23-7
12 Ropes 22-6
13 Cumby 15-4
14 Poolville 18-8
15 Amarillo Highland Park 21-7
16 Three Rivers 18-8
17 Stacey 14-5
18 Lindsay 22-9
19 Hamilton 19-5
20 Whitewright 21-10
21 Shiner 18-11
22 Plains 21-9
23 Hull-Daisetta 17-8
24 Como-Pickton 19-9
25 Crawford 15-17
25 Thorndale 16-10
Class 1A
1 Fayetteville 29-2
2 Blum 17-11
3 Veribest 24-1
4 Munday 13-4
5 Benjamin 16-4
6 Saint Jo 21-6
7 Richards 17-7
8 Perrin-Whitt 15-6
9 Klondike 21-13
10 Neches 17-8
11 Dodd City 15-10
12 Aquilla 13-5
13 Chester 19-10
14 Graford 13-9
15 McMullen County 12-8
16 Van Horn 18-12
17 Northside 17-12
18 Rochelle 8-2
19 Chillicothe 10-8
20 Medina 11-10
21 Buckholts 8-9
22 Utopia 8-2
23 D'Hanis 9-12
24 Leverett's Chapel 10-14
25 Bluff Dale 9-6
25 Pettus 7-4