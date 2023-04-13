Crawford ascended back to the No. 1 spot in Class 2A softball this week.

It’s of course a familiar spot for the Lady Pirates, who have made six state tournament appearances since 2012. The defending state champion Lady Pirates are 24-2 on the year after an 11-0 win over Moody on Tuesday night. They also nabbed a big 10-2 win over Riesel last Friday, an outcome that sent the Lady Indians dipping in the Texas Girls Coaches Association state poll, down to No. 10.

Dawson (No. 17) and Hubbard (No. 22) are also ranked in the TGCA 2A poll. Troy, which is 27-1-1 on the year, sits at No. 5 in Class 3A, while Lorena comes in at No. 18. Robinson is holding steady at No. 15 in Class 4A, while Lake Belton is No. 9 in 5A and Midway is hovering at No. 6 in 6A.