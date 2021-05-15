Crawford softball blanks Axtell to extend title quest

The Lady Pirates' offense came alive in the bottom of the second. Minnix again got in on the scoring fun, this time with an RBI double. Addi Goldenberg and Grace Powel helped by adding more run support as Crawford closed the inning with a four-run lead.

Crawford scored another two runs via errors in the third inning which would be all the scoring for the day. Crawford held on to the lead, securing the six-run victory and advancing to the next round of the playoffs.

“We are getting to where we are by playing our best ball, that’s what we have to do,” Crawford's Allen said. “I tell the girls every week is a brand new week, and if you don’t get better someone else will get better and pass you up. Hopefully, we can get in three or four good practices depending on when we play and then we can get after it one more time.”

The Lady Pirates advance to take on the Windthorst Trojanettes in the Class 2A Region II semifinals. Windthorst defeated Rio Vista, 4-3, on Saturday afternoon to advance.