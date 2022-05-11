Crawford softball blows by Italy, 20-2

Crawford has the look of a team on a mission to get back to the Class 2A state championship game and win it this time.

With eight of the nine players in the starting lineup scoring runs, the No. 1 Lady Pirates romped to a 20-2 run-rule win over No. 7 Italy on Wednesday night in the third round of the Class 2A playoffs before an overflow crowd at the WISD athletic complex.

Kenzie Jones blasted a two-run homer while throwing a four-hitter in the circle for the Pirates.

“We’re pretty much the same group of girls as last year,” Jones said. “We lost two seniors. That helps a lot with team chemistry, and that’s more than half the battle. So believing in each other goes a long way.”

There were plenty of hits and runs to go around for the Lady Pirates (23-2). Kylie Ray collected three hits and seven RBIs while Taylor Gohlke amassed three hits with a homer and six RBIs.

Brooke Bubert came off the bench to pound a two-run homer over the center-field fence in the fifth.

“It’s not common that you have a whole lineup that can hit the ball solidly and you feel confident in them,” Jones said. “Rolling over the bottom of the lineup is a big deal, and our team does well with that.”

The Lady Pirates played aggressive softball from the start by scoring four runs in the first inning, and smothered Italy (32-5-1) by scoring multiple runs in all five innings.

The second game of the best-of-three series will be at 6 p.m. Friday at WISD.

“We jumped on them, we had to do that,” said Crawford coach Kirk Allen. “They’re a really good team. I know the score didn’t show that because when they got down it kind of snowballed on them. Any time you can score four runs in the first inning against a really good team, it helps a ton.”

London Minnix struck out to open the game but Emily Janek’s pitch hit the dirt as Minnix reached base. Savanna Pogue followed with a single before Ray drilled a two-run single up the middle.

Gohlke brought in the third run with a single to score Ray. Jones walked and scored when Italy centerfielder Landry Janek dropped Haley Holmes’ deep fly to stretch the lead to 4-0.

The Pirates were just getting started as Gohlke lifted a two-run homer over the left-centerfield fence in the second inning.

More fireworks came in the third as Ray ripped a two-run triple down the right-field line and Jones pounded a two-run homer over the right-field fence to stretch Crawford’s lead to 10-0 in the fourth.

“We worked really hard this week just to try to make contact,” Allen said. “Last year they did a really good job against us and we didn’t make a whole lot of contact. That was kind of our theme to make contact and see what happens.”

The Lady Pirates never stopped attacking as Gohlke’s two-run double highlighted a five-run fourth inning. Crawford scored five more in the fifth as Bubert hit her two-run homer and Ray lashed a two-run double.

Italy’s Keri Scott hit a run-scoring single in the third inning and a run-scoring double in the fifth. Jones walked four and struck out five, and her Crawford teammates backed her with flawless defense.

“I can always do better,” Jones said. “I’m not satisfied ever, but we got the W and that’s all that matters.”

