Crawford softball completes sweep of Windthorst to reach regional final

KENNEDALE — Crawford’s Lady Pirates powered their way into the Class 2A regional final Thursday night with another dominating 6-0 rout of Windthorst at Kennedale High in the second game of their playoff series.

While the Lady Pirates may not have been as overwhelming as they were in Wednesday’s 6-0 victory, they didn’t have to be, easily dispatching the Lady Trojanettes and moving on to a regional final next week against either powerhouse Italy or Petrolia. The winner of that matchup will move on to the UIL state tournament in Austin.

“We just wanted to keep pressure on them, because when you’re facing an elimination game, like they were, there is already pressure. We just wanted to add more,” said Crawford coach Kirk Allen.

Much to the delight of the filled stands full of Crawford supporters, the cowbells never stopped clanging. For whom does the bell toll? For two games it was Windthorst. Allen said his team is looking for more.

“I tell the girls we’ve got to get better every week,” he said. “It’s critical we have another week of practice and continue to get better because whoever we face is going to be tough.”