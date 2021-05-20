Crawford softball completes sweep of Windthorst to reach regional final

KENNEDALE — Crawford’s Lady Pirates powered their way into the Class 2A regional final Thursday night with another dominating 6-0 rout of Windthorst at Kennedale High in the second game of their playoff series.
While the Lady Pirates may not have been as overwhelming as they were in Wednesday’s 6-0 victory, they didn’t have to be, easily dispatching the Lady Trojanettes and moving on to a regional final next week against either powerhouse Italy or Petrolia. The winner of that matchup will move on to the UIL state tournament in Austin.
“We just wanted to keep pressure on them, because when you’re facing an elimination game, like they were, there is already pressure. We just wanted to add more,” said Crawford coach Kirk Allen.
Much to the delight of the filled stands full of Crawford supporters, the cowbells never stopped clanging. For whom does the bell toll? For two games it was Windthorst. Allen said his team is looking for more.
“I tell the girls we’ve got to get better every week,” he said. “It’s critical we have another week of practice and continue to get better because whoever we face is going to be tough.”
Like Game 1 of the series, Crawford got off to a fast start, scoring one run in the first inning and two in the third and kept the good times going. From there the Lady Pirates turned to sophomore pitcher Kenzie Jones to record her second straight shutout.
She recorded nine strikeouts, only two shy of her opening game total, and actually allowed a Lady Trojanettes runner to third base, but was as dominant as ever.
A first-inning double by Kylie Ray drove home Grace Powell for the first run of the game. In the third, a groundout by Savanna Pogue scored London Minnix, who had singled to start the inning. A single by Jones scored Powell for a 3-0 lead after three innings.
Ray drove home Pogue for another run in the fifth with a single. The final two runs in the sixth came home on single by Minnix and a triple which banged against the outfield fence by Powell.
The path to state, with still one stop to go, looks familiar to Allen, who has been the head coach at Crawford for more than a decade. Three of his players were part of the 2019 state championship team which defeated Thorndale for the 2A title.
Ray, Powell and Lexi Moody were all part of that team, and Allen said the rest of his still young squad would like to share in the experience.
“They know what it takes, but we have to continue to play good defense, get good pitching and more offense,” Allen said. “We have a routine and it’s one more week of practice to get ready to play again.”