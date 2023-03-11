In a battle of No. 1-ranked softball teams, Class 2A power Crawford vanquished 3A’s Grandview, 4-2, on Saturday, handing the Zebras their first loss.

Kenzie Jones pitched a gem for the Lady Pirates (15-1). She gave up a two-run homer for Grandview’s only scores, but struck out nine and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fifth.

Crawford scored one run in the fourth inning when Jones doubled home London Minnix, who had singled earlier. The Lady Pirates tied the game in the sixth inning on a solo home run by Addie Cox.

In the top of the seventh, Crawford seized the lead on a two-run home run by Taylor Gohlke after Jones had singled to lead off the inning.

Madi Doty, a hard-throwing freshman for Grandview (18-1), was the losing pitcher.

“She throws a legitimate 63-65 (mph),” Crawford coach Kirk Allen said. “We just battled all day and had some key hits.”